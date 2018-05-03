These 2 moms bring their popular #IMomSoHard video series to the stage

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley's claim to fame is riffing on parenting — the ridiculous, difficult, strange, occasionally gross and often frustrating (somewhere "rewarding" fits, too, right?) practice that so many of us experience day in and day out. So it shouldn't be a surprise when, after bringing up that my own kids are 6 and 7, Hensley asks, "What were you thinking?"





To be clear, Hensley and Smedley's kids are pretty close in age, too. "It's a good and bad idea, but it's a lot of fun," she says. "It keeps you really sharp."

Hensley and Smedley are best known for their Facebook series #IMomSoHard, in which the two drink wine and explore the ridiculous side of parenting, of marriage, of being a woman — really, anything that happens to be on their minds. In one episode, they put on '80s-style workout leotards and improvise their way through an aerobics routine. In another, they respond honestly to overly idealistic parenting advice.

The series has earned more than 1.2 million Facebook likes and TV network attention. The two may have a show on CBS soon, depending on how the pilot episode does. On top of that, their live "Mom's Night Out" comedy tour brings the duo to Raleigh's Memorial Auditorium on May 5.

Just like parents' tongues loosen after their kids are in bed (mainly meaning their vocabulary regains its four-letter words), "Mom's Night Out" is the NSFW cousin of the #IMomSoHard Facebook series.

"When we made the online videos it's sort of like, mom needs to be able to watch this when she's at her office or has her kids with her," Smedley says.

"The live show is, as Jen likes to say, a monster truck show for women," Hensley adds.

The jokes in "Mom's Night Out" aren't even necessarily limited to parenting, either, but tend to be honest takes on what married life is like. And sure, the kids come up, but only if they're fodder for a particularly terrible story, Hensley says.

"We get rowdy," says Hensley. "We just want everyone to leave there like, 'I got this. I feel good right now. I look good right now,' usually because they're buzzed, but mostly because they're empowered."

The TV pilot

The other show on Smedley and Hensley's mind is the pilot episode of "I Mom so Hard" for CBS, which they hope the network picks up so it can become a series.

"The way that Kristin and I always write is before we shoot anything we write down what we want to say, how we're feeling on a topic or a subject, and then if our brains meander, we sort of go with that," Smedley says.

The sitcom would star both Smedley and Hensley alongside David Flynn and Freddie Prinze Jr. as their husbands.

Appropriately, there are parts of the TV pilot that follow the same off-the-cuff, improvisational delivery that defines #IMomSoHard.

Hensley and Smedley, who would star in the sitcom, worked with experienced TV writers to adapt their form of humor into something that would flow properly on TV. This involved streamlining some of their jokes, which Hensley thinks made them better writers.

"We're really happy with it," she says. "Its focus is really on our friendship more than being a mom, and about handling this world as women."

They will learn in mid-May whether CBS has picked up the show.

The videos

Hensley and Smedley don't see themselves running out of material anytime soon. Every few months, it seems, there's a new milestone they either weren't anticipating or have to learn how to handle. Losing teeth is different from changing diapers, not to mention fielding kids' questions about heaven. And the more specific the situation, these two quickly learned, the more it resonates with #IMomSoHard's followers.

"The video where we knew that those things were happening and it was important for us to open the conversation was with postpartum," says Hensley. "It took us a really long time to do that video, although we had talked about it from the beginning."

The two rattle off a number of fears they had when their kids were babies: the fear of walking through a doorway and accidentally hitting the baby's head; the fear of taking a nap because something might happen to the baby; the ongoing compulsion to check on the kids if you wake up in the night, even once they're bigger. Yet the more specific Hensley and Smedley got, the more women reached out to say they'd had similar fears. It's comforting, Hensley says, to know these are universal experiences, at least among mothers. And these conversations between moms, these two admit, are nothing new.

"It's probably been going on since the dawn of time," Smedley said.

"We just chose to videotape ourselves doing it," Hensley said.

Women begin women

While Hensley and Smedley give women a reassuring (and funny) outlet through their #IMomSoHard Facebook series, they're not the only ones doing the connecting. The million-plus followers connect with each other, too.

"They're supportive and they're funny and they're irreverent, and they're not taking themselves too seriously," says Hensley.

"We see support of other women on our page, too — women saying, 'I'm a military mom. I just moved to this new town.' And women coming out of nowhere going, 'I live in that town! Let's meet for coffee,'" she continues.

One takeaway Hensley has from her experience with #IMomSoHard is that women need to remind themselves that they are all awesome, she says. There's substantial pressure to feel perfect, says Smedley, which can interfere with the realization that moms are already doing really impressive, important work.

"You know what? Sure, I would love it if I were a hot bod with lots of muscles and a really tiny waist and a perfect butt, that would be amazing," says Hensley. "But I don't have that and I'm not going to stop myself from playing with my kids in a pool or going outside and being in a swimsuit or wearing a dress that's a little tight-fitting because I have a little extra in the middle. Life's too short, man. You don't have to be perfect, you just have to show up."

Details

What: "Mom's Night Out"

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 5

Where: Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh

Cost: Tickets start at $28. This show is for ages 18 and older

Info: 919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com