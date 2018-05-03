Cody Johnson makes the leap from streaming to the stage. Country radio should be on alert.

It's not often that a musician goes from selling out a stadium to playing a saloon in less than two months, but Cody Johnson isn't the average country artist.
Johnson, playing Raleigh's City Limits Saloon May 4, made history in early March when he became the first independent artist to sell out NRG Stadium at RodeoHouston, the world's largest livestock exhibition and rodeo. With more than 74,000 attending Johnson's show that night, he outsold such established names in country music at the event, including Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, coming in second only to Garth Brooks.
Now he rolls into one of the smaller music venues in the Triangle, hoping to continue his mission of growing a sizable fanbase outside of his home state of Texas.
Everything points toward his undertaking being a success. In 2017, Johnson was recognized as one of the top five streamed indie country artists, with 127 million streams to his credit, outpacing several mainstream country superstars.
It begs the question: With the singer having more demand online than names regularly found on commercial country playlists, including celebrated trio Midland and Kernersville native Chris Lane, what will it take for the Texas Country singer-songwriter to convert himself from perennial "up and comer" to established act in the eyes of the gatekeepers of country radio?
Johnson talked about the challenge during a break from the road, as well as his past as a prison guard for chain gangs.
Q: It only took you 10 years for your name to become synonymous with Texas Country. What kind of reception do you tend to find the further away from Texas you get? Your streaming numbers are so great that I have to assume the crowds that show up for your shows outside of Texas are no longer unfamiliar with your music, and are just there for a drink after work?
A: I don't feel like you happen into one of my shows anymore; it's not one of those things where it's like, 'Oh man, lets just go to this bar,' and we're background noise. I think most of the folks who show up at our concerts know what they are getting a ticket for, or they have a friend who has told them that they have to experience our show live, even if they've never heard of us before.
The reason I say that is because I ask our crowds all the time from the stage, "How many first-timers are here because a friend brought you?," and the response is unreal. Because of the streaming numbers I've been getting, it's easier than its ever been to enter a new market and say, "Here guys, here I am."
People are always excited to finally see the person that they've been listening to on the internet. This year we're on pace to play 136 shows, and only 28 are in the state of Texas. At this point we're playing more outside of Texas than inside, so that reception is vital, especially when it comes to returning to a town later. That is what the bus wheels are rolling for.
Q: You've been getting great streaming numbers, and your last album (2016's "Gotta Be Me") debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album chart, and yet you still remain basically a nonentity on commercial radio outside of your home region. Do you come into a town with the mindset of, "Fine, I'll just sellout venues here until you're forced to play me"?
A: I think we have some strategic plays in mind (to get radio play). Everything can change, because before Napster, radio was the only way (to get an audience). Everything is constantly changing in this industry, and that's something that I learned at the very beginning, not to get too used to anything. It's kind of like Texas weather: wait five minutes and it'll change.
So the answer to your question is really yes and no. Yes, we're coming into these towns and playing as if no one is ever going to put us on the radio in those markets. Behind the scenes, there are some moves and plays we're going to make that will eventually bring us around to radio.
I say that because we've already started to hear about some mainstream country radio stations who are beginning to go against their grain, and giving us some plays. I think that's a good start, and as far as the future holds, only the good Lord knows.
Q: Does the fact that you have many more people listening to your music online than many more radio-friendly country artists take some of the sting out of the mainstream's hesitance to promote your music?
A: In the back of your head, you've always got that competitive edge. Looking at those numbers, first and foremost it means that I'm able to provide for my family. It's not necessarily about beating this or that guy, but it sure does feel good to be shown producing numbers that make it possible for your name to be next to those artists.
When I look at those numbers, I see all of the years of not being paid, of not making it. That's what means the most for me: not just that I'm able to make a living playing a guitar, but the rest of the guys in my band are able to do it, too. That's the big picture, kicking tail and being thankful for it.
Q: Have there been any specific moments during your career thus far that were immediate milestones for you?
A: There's a lot of things that I haven't been able to do yet that I hope I get to do — I haven't actually met Willie (Nelson) yet — but sometimes I look around and realize that I am getting the chance to do a lot of special things that haven't been done before. I always try so hard to concentrate to enjoy the ride, not to keep my head down so much, so I can look around from time to time just to remember how fun this is. This is something that I have dreamed about since I was a kid, but I'm a workaholic, so it's hard for me to keep myself from just keeping my nose to the grindstone.
Q: Many musicians don't understand the toll that making a career out of performing can take physically until they've spent a month or two inside of a van. Before music, you had day jobs as a guard on horseback for chain gangs in a maximum security prison, then as a semi-pro rodeo bull rider. Has it surprised you that a music career isn't the easy street you may have pictured when you left those two occupations, or do you still think, "Man, this is still better than the prison gig"?
A: Anything is better than the prison gig. This has taken 11 years of my life, just trying to make a living playing music, and sometimes I don't know how we pushed through at the beginning. I think it was just an unwillingness to fail. We were just crazy kids, with no money, and no future. All we wanted to do was go out and play these songs I'd written. This has been hard; it's been the hardest thing I've ever done. As far as jobs, it's been the most challenging, but it's also easily been the most rewarding.
Details
Who: Cody Johnson
When: 9 p.m. May 4
Where: City Limits Saloon, 901 Tryon Hill Drive, Raleigh
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
Info: 919-829-3939 or HellYeahRaleigh.com
