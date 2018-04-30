Days after announcing a music festival, J. Cole lands another No. 1 album

J. Cole is No. 1 — again.

The Fayetteville rapper's new album "KOD" debuts at the summit of the Billboard 200, his fifth straight album to reach the top of the chart.

Billboard reports that "KOD" sold nearly 400,000 equivalent album units (a total that includes digital single-track purchases and on-demand streams) in its opening week to debut ahead of Cardi B at No. 2.

In selling 397,000 units, "KOD" also amassed an impressive list of accomplishments. It's the biggest sales week for any album in 2018, with Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" a distant second at 293,000 units in its opening week in February.

"KOD" also had the most weekly streams of any album this year, 322.7 million on-demand streams. That's the third-most ever, surpassed only by Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN" (340.6 million) and Drake's "More Life" (384.8 million) last year.

The chart news follows Friday's announcement of this fall's inaugural Dreamville Festival, Sept. 15 at Dix Park.

The multi-stage festival, curated by the platinum-selling rapper from Fayetteville, will be thrown at the 306-acre park south of downtown.

So far, all that's been announced is the name, date and concept. Further details, including the lineup of performers, will be announced later.

A news release said the festival "offers an opportunity for J. Cole to give back to his home state that has helped shape the artist he has become with a one-of-a-kind celebration of local culture, food and art that also features a curated selection of music performers blending together some of today’s biggest national acts with exciting up-and-comers."





Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, priced at $59-$99. Pre-sale tickets sold out Friday within hours of the sale. Go to dreamvillefest.com.

Proceeds will benefit the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy as well as Cole's own Dreamville Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a stated mission to "bridge the gap between the worlds of opportunity and the urban youth of Fayetteville."