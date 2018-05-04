If you missed the Avett Brothers' documentary in theaters, here is your chance

On May 4, the Cary Theater is screening Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s 2017 documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers,” about the making of the North Carolina band’s 2016 hit album “True Sadness,” at 7 p.m. It also explores the band members' personal lives, which includes having children and struggling with other matters. It was released in theaters for one day last year before it aired on HBO.

That will be followed by Sky Bergman’s 2018 documentary “Lives Well Lived,” which focuses on the stories of forty people aged 75 to 100 years old, at 9:15 p.m. There will be encores of “May It Last” on May 10, at 9 p.m. and “Lives Well Lived” on May 6, at 2 p.m., and May 10, at 7 p.m.





On May 10, Jed Rothstein’s 2017 documentary “The China Hustle” will screen at 2 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

Other Highlights

▪ On May 4, the N.C. Museum of Art is showing Joel Hopkins’ 2013 comedy “The Love Punch,” starring Pierce Brosnan, Emma Thompson and Timothy Spall. It starts at 8 pm at the Museum Auditorium in the East Building with an introduction by NCMA film curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for students and NCMA members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.

▪ On May 4, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam’s classic 1975 Medieval satire “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and Charles Crichton’s 1988 comedy “A Fish Called Wanda,” starring John Cleese. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ On May 6 and 9, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” will also be showing at various Triangle locations as part of the Flashback Cinema series. It shows at Wakefield 10 in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; and Park West 14 Cinemas in Morrisville (call for times). Details: flashbackcinema.net.

▪ On May 9, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, will be featuring a new 4K restoration of David Lynch’s 1977 cult classic “Eraserhead” as part of the Weird Wednesday series at 8:30 p.m. The film will be introduced by A/V Geeks founder and local film enthusiast Skip Elsheimer. Tuesday, May 8, Michael Bay’s 2003 action comedy “Bad Boys II” will be shown as part of the Fist City series at 8 p.m. Admission is $5. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.