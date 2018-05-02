Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | May 4-10

Friday
▪ The annual Midwood Maynia Festival and Home & Garden Tour kicks off from 6 to 8 p.m. with a candlelight tour. Home tours continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with visits to bungalows, mid-century modern and 1930s-style homes, as well as elaborate gardens and entry ways. Live bagpiping, soul, bluegrass, jazz and psych-folk rock acts perform on the stage in Midwood Park from noon until early evening Saturday. Other activities include a group run at 8:30 a.m., a pet parade at 10 a.m., kids activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a plant swap and a kids’ scavenger hunt. Home tour tickets are $20-$25. The festival is free.
▪ Students from the apparel, fashion design, visual arts and advanced studies programs at Northwest School of the Arts present their fashion and jewelry creations at the NWSA Annual Fashion Show. 7 p.m. NWSA New Auditorium. Tickets are $7 students, $9 adults in advance; $8 students, $10 adults at door.
Saturday
▪ If Festival in the Park can’t come soon enough, its smaller sister event Kings Drive Art Walk spotlights visual art and live outdoor performances on a smaller scale Saturday. Now in its eighth year, the two-day art show takes place along Little Sugar Creek Greenway near the Metropolitan in Midtown. Aerialists and acoustics musicians will perform along the path and live music is set for the JazzArts Music Stage at the northwest corner of the Pearl Park Way bridge. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free.
▪ The weekend for art, neighborhood get-togethers, and the outdoors continues along McDowell Street between 35th and 36th streets with NoDa Day in May. The neighborhood block party doubles as a community art show, with artists lining the street and a fundraiser for Crisis Assistance Ministry. Deejays, food trucks and more family-friendly fun. 1 p.m. Free.
▪ Celebrate Cindo de Mayo with Carolinas Latin Dance Company’s Dancing Through Latin America, which showcases the dance, costumes and music of Central and South America. Part cultural celebration, part educational look into folkloric traditions and their similarities and differences, the family-friendly show is also an annual fundraiser for CLDC. 7 p.m. McGlohon Theater. $15.
Sunday
▪ Greek composer and instrumentalist Yanni — who has staged concerts at some of the world’s most notable historic landmarks, from the Taj Mahal to the Egyptian Pyramids — marks the anniversary of one of his most popular location concerts with the Yanni 25 Acropolis Anniversary Tour. He’ll recreate hits from his historic show as well as touch on material from “Truth of Touch,” his first album in almost 10 years. 7 p.m. Belk Theater. $25-$134.50.
▪ Comedians, writers and BFFs Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley struck viral gold mining motherhood for laughs on their popular web series “#IMomSoHard,” which developed into a live tour and a 2018 pilot for CBS (co-produced by “2 Broke Girls’” Michelle Nader and “Veronica Mars” creator Rob Thomas). The duo takes its wine-soaked laughs on the road again with #IMomSoHard: Mom’s Night Out Round 2. 7 p.m. Ovens Auditorium. $37.75-$47.75.
Tuesday
▪ Set in the age of Shakespeare, Something Rotten! is about the creation of a musical within a musical as brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom (Rob McClure and Josh Grisetti) attempt to create the very first musical in order to one-up the Bard (Adam Pascal). Hilarity ensues, as the original Broadway production’s 10 Tony nominations attest. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, with more shows May 11-13. Belk Theater. $25-$134.50.
Wednesday
▪ The Comedy Zone puts a local spin on the fine art of roasting at Comedy Smackdown 8: The Roast Battle. CoCo Fresh, Cuzzin Clyde, real-life pro-wrestler-turned-standup comedian Jake Manning and nine other local and regional comedians compete for the Sean Malec Comedy Smackdown Championship Title Belt. Radio personality Tre Pone and “Wild N’ Out’s” Burpie take on WCCB The Edge’s The Real QCB and Deacon Dean for tag team belts. PWX Wrestling ring announcer Katie Sparks brings even more pro-wrestling spirit as host. Proceeds from the event benefit veterans with PTSD and PTSD awareness through the S.L.O.T.H. non-profit organization. 7 p.m. $15.
Thursday
▪ Actor/comedians Michael Ian Black and Nick Thune team up for a night of absurdist, deadpan standup. Black was a creator of the ’90s MTV cult sketch show “The State,” has written numerous books, and most recently appeared on “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and in “Wet Hot American Summer.” Thune is a late-night TV regular with Comedy Central and Netflix specials under his belt. 8 p.m. Booth Playhouse. $28.
