'Thanos was right': 'Avengers: Infinity Wars' fans say they're on the villain's side

Some fans of “Avengers: Infinity War” are speaking up for Thanos, the villain of the latest blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

In short, “Thanos was right,” according to some fans of the film featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider-Man and literally dozens of other comic-book heroes.

There’s no way to explain their position without spoiling the film’s plot, so this will be where you’ll want to stop reading if you don’t want to know more about “Avengers: Inifinity War.”

No, seriously.

In the film, Thanos seeks to destroy half the life in the universe to bring balance to the cosmos and prevent overpopulation from wrecking habitable planets. The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and various other superheroes join forces to oppose him.

Some people on Twitter say the heroes shouldn’t have interfered.

Many cited traffic headaches, in particular, as an argument for the villain’s position.

Of course, not everyone agreed that Thanos had the right idea.

"Avengers: Infinity War" has taken in $305.9 million in North America its first week of release after scoring the biggest opening weekend of all time, according to Variety.