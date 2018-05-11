Longleaf Film Festival showcases North Carolina filmmakers

The North Carolina Museum of History will host the fourth annual Longleaf Film Festival May 11 to 12, featuring a roster of independent documentary shorts.

Among the dozens of films included are Forrest Tuff’s “Released,” Ricky Kelly’s “Black Beach/White Beach: A tale of Two Beaches,” Jim Haverkamp’s “Dressful of Dreams,” Louis Cherry and Marsha Gordon’s “Rendered Small,” Gavin Lankford and Aleksandre C. Kosinski’s “Supernova,” Bob Celli’s “Brooklyn in July,” Brad Dillard and Nick Deel’s “Regrowth,” Brad Bennett and Jonah Guelzo: “Forgive-Don’t Forget," and Gorman Bechard's "What it Takes: Film en Douze Tableaux" about Chapel Hill singer Sarah Shook. Free. Reception events are $10. Details: 919-807-7900 or longleaffilmfestival.com

Other Highlights

▪ On May 11, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Spring Film Series concludes with Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon’s 2016 French comedy “Lost in Paris.” It starts at 8 pm at the Museum Auditorium in the East Building with an introduction by NCMA film curator Laura Boyes. Tickets are $7 ($5 for students and NCMA members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.

▪ On May 11, The Cary theater will show Jed Rothstein’s 2017 documentary “The China Hustle” at 7 p.m., followed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s 2017 documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers” at 9 p.m. (There will be encores of “May it Last” on May 12, at 7 p.m., and “The China Hustle” on May 12, at 9:15 p.m.).

On May 13, it’s the Rough Cuts Review - Final Cut, a program of short films by local filmmakers, at 2 p.m. On May 16, the Cinema Overdrive series is presenting Sergio Corbucci’s 1968 western comedy “The Mercenary” at 7:30 p.m. On May 17, Bestor Cram’s 2008 documentary “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison” screens at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. The screening will be followed by talk by writer Michael Streissguth. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film, except for the “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison” event, which is $10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ On May 11, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of cult comedies: Savage Steve Holland’s “Better Off Dead” (1985), followed by John Patrick Shanley’s “Joe Versus the Volcano” (1990). The double bill begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $9. From May 12 to 17, Peter Medak’s 1980 horror classic “The Changeling” will screen as part of the Retro Film Series. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ On May 11, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will show Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1982, 2007) at 7 p.m. On May 13, it’s the “Steel Magnolias” Mother’s Day Party,” with a screening of the 1989 Herbert Ross rom com at 1:30 p.m.

On May 14, the theater will host a party featuring a screening of the 1980 comedy classic “Airplane” at 7 p.m. On May 16, Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan’s 1998 rom-com “Can’t Hardly Wait” screens as part of the Champagne Cinema series. Admission is $12.33. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.





▪ On May 13 and 16, the 1965 classic “The Sound of Music” will show at various Triangle locations as part of the Flashback Cinema series. It shows at Wakefield 10 in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; and Park West 14 Cinemas in Morrisville (call for times). Details: flashbackcinema.net.





▪ The 2018 Oaks and Spokes Bicycle Festival on May 11 presents the Bike-In screening of Brian Trenchard-Smith’s 1983 Australian adventure “BMX-Bandits,” starring Nicole Kidman, at Raleigh City Farm. Bike-related short films featured by A/V Geeks will also be shown. Free. 7 p.m. Details: oaksandspokes.com.