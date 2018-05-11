Can't wait until fall for 'Hamilton' at DPAC? Get your fix with 'Hamiltunes.'

"Hamilton" fever has been burning across the country since Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical opened in 2015. Now you can get a taste of the Broadway hit before it arrives at the Durham Performing Arts Center this fall.

Burning Coal Theatre Company is presenting "Hamiltunes: An American Singalong" on May 11, 12, 17 and 18. Local "Hamilton" fans of all ages will sing the parts of Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr and more.

"Hamilton," which won numerous Tony Awards, uses hip-hop to tell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton and his ascent from scrappy orphan to one of the most powerful men in the fledgling United States.

"It's a story that reminds people of what principles our country was founded on, and sometimes it's hard to see that anymore because of the din of politics," said Jerome Davis, Burning Coal's artistic director.

"Hamiltunes" karaoke nights are popping up across the country. Here in the Triangle, the characters will be played by different local "Hamilton" enthusiasts each night. Most of the roles are taken, but there are still a few left to sign up for.

Everybody's excited for a chance to be a part of "Hamiltunes," Davis said, including high school kids, parents, college students and more will participate.





It's clear this won't be your typical karaoke night. The singers will get to work a stage that includes a multi-level set inspired by the iconic design seen in production photos from Broadway. Those interested in singing a part won't be sent on stage unprepared. Burning Coal sends karaoke files to each singer before the performance and will have rehearsal before each singalong.

Davis hopes "Hamilton" fans in the Triangle turn out in droves to enjoy "Hamiltunes." And if they really can't get enough of it, the touring version of the Broadway smash will be in Durham from Nov. 6 to Dec. 2.

"It's an extraordinary story reminding people that ... this was a revolution in every sense of the word," Davis said. "These people were putting their lives at stake and taking a huge chance. ... They made it work and are an inspiration to those today who feel like change is needed now as well."

Details

What: "Hamiltunes: An American Singalong"

When: 7 p.m. May 11-May 12 and May 17-18

Where: Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., Raleigh





Cost: $10 suggested donation; make reservations to attend by calling 919-834-4001

Info: facebook.com/burningcoaltheatrecompany/