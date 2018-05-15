The Hopscotch Music Festival has released its lineup. Find out who is headlining.

Hopscotch Music Festival has rolled out its 2018 lineup of acts — all 80 of them — and so far the biggest headliner is Miguel, the acclaimed singer-songwriter.

The Grammy Award winner also is the voice behind this year's Oscar best song winner "Remember Me" from the film "Coco."

Hopscotch's Red Hat Amphitheater and City Plaza main stages also will feature 1990s-vintage alternative-rock darling Liz Phair; MC50, a reconstituted version of Detroit power-rock band MC5 on a "Kick Out the Jams" 50-year anniversary tour; the cinematic indie-rock collective Grizzly Bear; and avant-bassist Thundercat.

Hopscotch is Sept. 6-8. This will be the festival's ninth year, plus the third with shows at Red Hat Amphitheater.

A fair number of North Carolina acts are in the mix, too, including Boulevards, Mipso and Zack Mexico on the main stage. Sarah Shook, Dex Romweber, Das Drip, Hot at Nights with Nicolay, Bangzz, Nance, Beauty World, Stevie, Greensboro's Blueberry and Asheville's Indigo De Souza and Space Heater are among the area acts playing the nightclub portion of Hopscotch.

Also playing the clubs at Hopscotch will be The Revolution, the late Prince's old band from 1984's "Purple Rain"; alt-country forebears the Jayhawks; and rising indie-rock stars Waxahatchee, a band that records for Durham-based Merge Records.

Tickets are $199 for a general-admission pass, with VIP packages starting at $299. Passes allow entry into all festival clubs, three City Plaza headlining shows, and three Red Hat Amphitheater headlining shows.

Single show passes for all City Plaza and Red Hat shows as well as 1-Day passes will go on sale later this summer.

For details, see hopscotch.com.

Hopscotch 2018 main-stage acts

Miguel, Moses Sumney, m8alla, DVSN, Boulevards, Belle & Sebastian, Real Estate, Mipso, Grizzly Bear, Thundercat, Zack Mexico, MC50, Liz Phair, Speedy Ortiz

Hopscotch 2018 club acts

Abdu Ali, Bangzz, Beauty World, Belle & Sebastian, Blue Cactus, Blueberry, Body/Head, Alex Brown, Molly Burch, Julie Byrne, Jennifer Castle, Circuit Des Yeux, Combo Chimbita, Das Drip, Deaf Wish, Drag Sounds, Elephant Micah, Escape-ism, Erica Eso, Fitness Womxn, Gang Gang Dance, Grouper, Hatchie, Heavensend, House and Land, Jayhawks, Jessie and the Jinx, Glenn Jones, Lightning Born, Lomelda, Hailu Mergia, Mind Over Mirrors, Moaning, Monolord, Nance, Nicolay and the Hot at Nights, Night Shop, No Age, Oceanator, Zephaniah O'hora, Omni, Ought, Paint Fumes, Palberta, Pamela and Her Sons, Patois Counselors, Michael Rault, Red Fang, The Revolution, Real Estate, Romantic States, Dex Romweber, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Shopping, Sneaks, Space Heater, Spirit of the Beehive, Spookstina, Anna St. Louis, Stevie, Still Corners, Swearin', U.S. Girls, Vacant Company, Warm Bodies, Waxahatchee, wOOdy, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Yawpers, Young Bull, Renata Zeiguer