'Walk the Line' will be seen on the big screen

On May 18, the Cary Theater will show the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, at 7 p.m. On May 24, Paolo Virzì’s 2017 comedy drama “The Leisure Seeker,” starring Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland screens at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m., followed by Oliver Stone’s 1986 Vietnam drama “Platoon,” starring Charlie Sheen, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Other Highlights:
▪ On May 18, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of Kenji Misumi’s “Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance” (1972), and Sam Firstenberg’s “Revenge of the Ninja” (1983). The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.
▪ On May 20, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, will show Pedro Galindo III’s 1989 cult horror flick “Vacations of Terror: Diabolical Birthday at 7 p.m. as part of the Video Vortex series. $5. On May 22, there will be a presentation of Ric Burns and Li-Shin Yu’s 2017 documentary “The Chinese Exclusion Act” at 6:30 p.m. Free. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ On May 21, the Rialto Theatre’s “Monday at the Movies” series is presenting Richard Linklater’s 1992 cult classic “Dazed and Confused,” starring Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, and Matthew McConaughey. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
▪ On May 24, the Movie Loft in Durham is screening John Coney’s 1974 sci-fi musical “Space is the Place,” starring Sun Ra. The event is hosted by Shadowbox Studio. Doors open at 7 p.m. Film at 8 p.m. Free, donations appreciated. Details: 919-964-3940 or shadowboxstudio.org.
Comments