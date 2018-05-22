The NC Museum of Art is bringing the art outside the gallery to the museum's walls

The new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Art has been attracting crowds who are drawn to the interactive light and sound displays.

The latest event for "You are Here: Light, Color, and Sound Experiences" takes the experience outside and onto the museum walls.

OMAi, a group of Austrian-based artists, and the museum have teamed up to create a kid-friendly public art experience where visitors can be artists, too.

OMAi is at the museum through May 26 for light graffiti and workshops with digital animated projections.

Ten years ago, OMAi was trying to come up with a tool for child theater that could be used to tell a story and also change based upon the audience's reaction, said Markus Dorninger, one of the co-founders of OMAi.

In 2012, OMAi developed the Tagtool app, which is free to download on the Apple app store, that allows users to paint and animate. The animating function simply records the motion of your hand, Dorninger said.

"People can use their iPad to create artwork that is literally dozens of meters across the building," Dorninger said.

Normally, sitting down in front of a computer is required to animate, Dorning said, but with Tagtool, the "creation and presentation happen in the same moment."

It's the "fastest way of getting the moving images outside of your head," he said.

OMAi, a group of Austrian-based artists, has brought its digital animated projections and Tagtool app to the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh for "You are Here: Light, Color, and Sound Experiences." Courtesy of OMAi

At the Raleigh museum, there are five "painting" stations and seven projectors outside of the museum on the east side of the East Building — a wall that's more than 200 feet long.

The museum will hosting special days where visual artists and OMAI will use Tagtool to tell stories and make art. There will be workshops to learn about animation.

OMAi is one of three outdoor exhibits related to "You Are Here," said Jennifer Hicks, the museum's director of programs. There are also outdoor mazes as well as a piece called "Scales," which looks like a teeter-totter, Hicks said. Kids can climb on it and move it.

"You Are Here" is open through July 22.

Details

What: "You Are Here: Light, Color, and Sound Experiences"

Where: NC Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh

When: Through July 22 (closed Mondays)

Tickets: $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, military, college students and groups; $9 for youth 7 to 18; free for 6 and younger. Free Friday nights for college students with IDs.

Info:ncartmuseum.org/here

OMAi events

The events are in Museum Park Theater. Some of the events are free, but tickets are required at ncartmuseum.org/here.

▪ May 24, 6:30 to 11 p.m. Digital projections of a magical forest and science-fiction themed animations. Digital painting sessions will be incorporated into the main art performance. Free with tickets.

▪ May 25, 6:30 to 11 p.m. Digital projections of the Incredible Machine and Underwater Love animations. Digital painting sessions will be incorporated into the main art performance. Free with tickets.

▪ Projection-only events are 9 to 11 p.m. May 22, 23 and 26. Free. Play with the Tagtool projections on the museum's East Building wall.

▪ Light Bright Workshops: An adult workshop is May 23, 7 to 9 p.m. Two teen workshops are May 26. $18 Members, $20 Nonmembers. Bring an iPad loaded with the Tagtool app.