Excellent! 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' will be on the big screen

On May 28, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh will screen Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 Vietnam war classic “Full Metal Jacket,” starring Matthew Modine, Vincent D’Onofrio and the late R. Lee Ermey, at noon, and 8 p.m. $5.

On May 29, Joel Schumacher’s 1987 horror comedy “The Lost Boys” will be shown in 35 mm at 8 p.m. as part of the TerrorTuesday series. $5

On Wednesday, May 30, it’s Stephen Herek’s 1989 cult comedy classic “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as time-travelling teenagers, as part of the Weird Wednesday series. (A third film called "Bill & Ted Face the Music" recently was confirmed.) 8 p.m. $5. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

SHARE COPY LINK The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is slated to open on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh at the end of the month. It offers movies, food, drinks as well as movie merchandise and a vast video rental section Chris Seward

Other Highlights:

▪ On May 25, Durham Cinematheque presents “Crazy Italian Night,” a package of travelogues, and various feature film clips, at Durham Central Park, Durham. 9 p.m. Free (but donations will be collected). Details: 688-0965 or thirdfridaydurham.com.

▪ On May 25, the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary is kicking off their Movies By Moonlight series with Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina’s 2017 animated adventure “Coco.” Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.

▪ On May 25, “Coco” will screen as part of Friday Family Flicks and Camping at Lake Benson Park in Garner. 8:30 p.m. Free. Details: garnernc.gov.

▪ “Coco” will also be shown as part of Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park on May 26, at E. Carroll Joyner Park in Wake Forest. Free. 8:30 p.m. Details: wakeforestnc.gov.

▪ On May 26, The Cary theater is showing Mete Gümürhan’s 2017 documentary “Young Wrestlers” at 2 p.m., followed by Mervyn LeRoy’s 1958 war comedy “No Time For Sergeants” at 7 p.m., and “The Leisure Seeker,” at 9:30 p.m. (There will an encore of “The Leisure Seeker” on May 31, at 7 p.m.) On May 27, Clint Eastwood’s 2006 drama “Flags of Our Fathers” screens at 2 p.m. On May 31, it’s Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman’s 2017 animated drama “Loving Vincent” at 2 p.m. (there will be an encore at 9 p.m.). Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.