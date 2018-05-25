Your guide to (mostly free) outdoor summer movies

With warm weather finally here, it's time to take anything and everything outside — not just concerts but movies, too.

And a lot of this season's outdoor movies are even free.

So if you'd rather see movies under the stars than indoors, here's where you can check out blockbusters, classics, Oscar winners and everything in-between.

Pack blankets, chairs and bug spray and sit back under the stars.

NC Museum of Art Summer Film Series

Museum Park Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh





919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

Admission: $6





June 9 — "Lady Bird"

June 15 — "Say Anything"

June 22 — "Wonder Woman"

July 6 — "Darkest Hour

July 7 — "The Post"

July 13 — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

July 27 — "The Big Sick"

Aug. 10 — "Night of the Living Dead"

Aug. 11 — "Get Out"

Aug. 25 — "The Shape of Water"

Aug. 31 — "Yellow Submarine"

Sept. 1 — "Coco"

Sept. 28 — "Black Panther"

Gal Gadot stars in "Wonder Woman," which will be seen at several outdoor movie screenings in the Triangle. Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP Clay Enos

Movies in the Garden

Raleigh Little Theatre, Stephenson Amphitheatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh

919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org

Admission: Free

July 5 — "Frozen"

July 12 — "Labyrinth" (party with Alamo Drafthouse)

July 19 — "The Greatest Showman"

July 26 — "Mean Girls"

Aug. 2 — "Sister Act"

Movies by Moonlight

Koka Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

800-514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com

Admission: $5 (children 12 and under free)

May 25 — "Coco"

June 8 — "Wonder Woman"

June 15 — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

June 22 — "Despicable Me 3"

June 29 — "Paddington 2"

July 13 — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

July 20 — "Cars 3"

Aug. 10 — "Beauty and the Beast" sing-along

Aug. 17 — "A Wrinkle in Time"

Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, in a scene from " Paddington 2." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Lakeside Movies

Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary

townofcary.org

Admission: Free

Sept. 21 — movie to be announced

Oct. 19 — movie to be announced

Family Movie Nights

Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest

wakeforestnc.gov

Admission: Free

May 26 — "Coco"

June 30 — "The Lion King"

July 28 — "Cars 3"

Aug. 11 — "Beauty and the Beast"

Movies in the Park





Apex Nature Park Amphitheatre, 2600 Evans Road, Apex

apexnc.org.

Admission: Free

Dates: June 9, 30, July 20, Aug. 11. Call 919-249-1120 for titles

Movie Night on the Back Lawn





Garner Performing Arts Center, 42 W. Garner Road, Garner

919-661-4602 or downtowngarner.com

Admission: Free

June 7 — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

July 5 — "A League of Their Own"

Aug. 2 — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Sept. 6 — "Black Panther"

Oct. 4 — "Hocus Pocus"

"Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, will be seen at several outdoor film screenings this summer. Marvel Studios-Disney via AP Matt Kennedy

Friday Family Flicks and Camping

Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner

919-661-6892

Admission: Free (fee for camping)

May 25 — "Coco"

June 8 — "Wonder"

June 22 — "Captain Underpants"

"Grease" is part of the Movies by Moonlight film series in Chapel Hill.

Movies by Moonlight

The Lumina at Southern Village

620 Market St., Southern Village, Chapel Hill

919-969-8049 or thelumnia.com

Admission: $5

May 26 — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

June 2 — "The Greatest Showman"

June 9 — "Grease"

June 16 — "Black Panther"

Hector, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal, left, and Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, appear in a scene from the animated film, "Coco." The film can be seen at multiple outdoor film screenings this summer. Disney-Pixar via AP

Movies Under the Stars

Wallace Wade Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill

downtownchapelhill.com

Admission: Free

June 7 — "Spiderman: Homecoming"

June 14 — "Wonder Woman"

July 19 — "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

July 26 — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Aug. 9 — "Coco"

Aug. 16 — "Beauty and the Beast"

Movies in the Park

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham

durhamcentralpark.org

Admission: Free

May 25-26 — "Crazy Italian Night"

June 15 — "Old News (and How We Got It)"

June 23 — "Marmaduke"

July 14 — "Really Big, Really Small"

July 21 — "The Sandlot"

Aug. 18 — "The Peanuts Movie"

Summer Movies

Ponysaurus Brewing, 219 Hood St., Durham

ponysaurusbrewing.com

Admission: Free

May 27 — "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

June 10 — "Back to the Future"

June 24 — "Point Break"

July 8 — "The Wedding Singer"

July 22 — "Die Hard 2"

Aug. 5 — "Swingers"

Aug. 19 — "Super Troopers"

Sept. 2 — "Superman"

Sept. 16 — "Time Bandits"