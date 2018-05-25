Your guide to (mostly free) outdoor summer movies

With warm weather finally here, it's time to take anything and everything outside — not just concerts but movies, too.
And a lot of this season's outdoor movies are even free.
So if you'd rather see movies under the stars than indoors, here's where you can check out blockbusters, classics, Oscar winners and everything in-between.
Pack blankets, chairs and bug spray and sit back under the stars.
NC Museum of Art Summer Film Series
Museum Park Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh
919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org
Admission: $6
June 9 — "Lady Bird"
June 15 — "Say Anything"
June 22 — "Wonder Woman"
July 6 — "Darkest Hour
July 7 — "The Post"
July 13 — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
July 27 — "The Big Sick"
Aug. 10 — "Night of the Living Dead"
Aug. 11 — "Get Out"
Aug. 25 — "The Shape of Water"
Aug. 31 — "Yellow Submarine"
Sept. 1 — "Coco"
Sept. 28 — "Black Panther"
Movies in the Garden
Raleigh Little Theatre, Stephenson Amphitheatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh
919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org
Admission: Free
July 5 — "Frozen"
July 12 — "Labyrinth" (party with Alamo Drafthouse)
July 19 — "The Greatest Showman"
July 26 — "Mean Girls"
Aug. 2 — "Sister Act"
Movies by Moonlight
Koka Booth Amphitheatre
8003 Regency Parkway, Cary
800-514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com
Admission: $5 (children 12 and under free)
May 25 — "Coco"
June 8 — "Wonder Woman"
June 15 — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
June 22 — "Despicable Me 3"
June 29 — "Paddington 2"
July 13 — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
July 20 — "Cars 3"
Aug. 10 — "Beauty and the Beast" sing-along
Aug. 17 — "A Wrinkle in Time"
Lakeside Movies
Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary
Admission: Free
Sept. 21 — movie to be announced
Oct. 19 — movie to be announced
Family Movie Nights
Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest
Admission: Free
May 26 — "Coco"
June 30 — "The Lion King"
July 28 — "Cars 3"
Aug. 11 — "Beauty and the Beast"
Movies in the Park
Apex Nature Park Amphitheatre, 2600 Evans Road, Apex
Admission: Free
Dates: June 9, 30, July 20, Aug. 11. Call 919-249-1120 for titles
Movie Night on the Back Lawn
Garner Performing Arts Center, 42 W. Garner Road, Garner
919-661-4602 or downtowngarner.com
Admission: Free
June 7 — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
July 5 — "A League of Their Own"
Aug. 2 — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Sept. 6 — "Black Panther"
Oct. 4 — "Hocus Pocus"
Friday Family Flicks and Camping
Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road, Garner
919-661-6892
Admission: Free (fee for camping)
May 25 — "Coco"
June 8 — "Wonder"
June 22 — "Captain Underpants"
Movies by Moonlight
The Lumina at Southern Village
620 Market St., Southern Village, Chapel Hill
919-969-8049 or thelumnia.com
Admission: $5
May 26 — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
June 2 — "The Greatest Showman"
June 9 — "Grease"
June 16 — "Black Panther"
Movies Under the Stars
Wallace Wade Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill
Admission: Free
June 7 — "Spiderman: Homecoming"
June 14 — "Wonder Woman"
July 19 — "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
July 26 — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Aug. 9 — "Coco"
Aug. 16 — "Beauty and the Beast"
Movies in the Park
Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham
Admission: Free
May 25-26 — "Crazy Italian Night"
June 15 — "Old News (and How We Got It)"
June 23 — "Marmaduke"
July 14 — "Really Big, Really Small"
July 21 — "The Sandlot"
Aug. 18 — "The Peanuts Movie"
Summer Movies
Ponysaurus Brewing, 219 Hood St., Durham
Admission: Free
May 27 — "Fantastic Mr. Fox"
June 10 — "Back to the Future"
June 24 — "Point Break"
July 8 — "The Wedding Singer"
July 22 — "Die Hard 2"
Aug. 5 — "Swingers"
Aug. 19 — "Super Troopers"
Sept. 2 — "Superman"
Sept. 16 — "Time Bandits"
