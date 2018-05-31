What to know about the Mondo Roots Festival

When you've got a good thing going, why change it?

Take the Nappy Roots, who will headline Saturday's Mondo Roots Festival in Clayton for the second consecutive year.

The best-selling hip-hop group did such a great job as a headliner last year, bringing a message of unity to the event, that organizers wanted the band to return, said Dave Brown, an organizer.

"The goal has always been to empower the community," Brown said.

The festival, now in its third year, will bring art, education and music to Main Street. The education fits in with the festival's mission of empowerment.

Nappy Roots will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Other musical acts include Terminator X, Africa Unplugged, New Kingston and the Echelon Youth Brass Ensemble.





This year's Mondo Roots will also be great for foodies with eight craft beers, wine and food trucks that specialize in international cuisine.

Glow Yoga will host demonstrations. Juice Vibes will show how food relates to your body and how changing the way you eat and perceive food will make you a better person.

Hudson Hardware will host an activity called Planting Seeds for the Future. They'll work with kids and help them make plants that they can take home with them.

Details

What: Mondo Roots Festival

When: 12 noon to 8 p.m., June 2

Where: Main Street, Clayton

Cost: Free. A VIP ticket includes admission to the VIP Cocktail Lounge with free drinks, a chance to meet the artists and raised deck.





Info: mondoroots.com