CBS 17 names its new weekday evening anchor

CBS 17 announced on Friday that Marius Payton will join the station next week as its new weekday evening anchor.
Payton was previously a reporter and anchor at the Fox affiliate WHBQ in Memphis. Before that, he worked in Salt Lake City, Houston, Denver and Washington, D.C.
According to a news release from WNCN, Payton's investigation and reporting on sex trafficking in Memphis helped authorities locate a young girl who had been missing for nearly three months. His reporting on the Memphis Veterans Administration helped lead to a new Accountability Act within the V.A.
Payton, originally from Virginia Beach, has spent time as a sports reporter, covering the NBA Finals and NCAA Basketball Championships.
Payton's first evening on the job will be Tuesday, May 29, where he'll co-anchor with Angela Taylor. Payton officially replaces Sean Maroney, who left the station in January. Russ Bowen, the weekday morning anchor, had been filling in at the anchor desk in the evenings, and will return to mornings on Monday.
Justin Quesinberry had been filling in for Bowen, and he left the station May 25 to take an anchor job in Greensboro. Taylor joined the station earlier this year, replacing anchor Sharon Tazewell.
“The addition of Marius and Angela is part of CBS 17’s strong commitment to cover local news that matters,” news director Ed Trauschke said in the news release. “We value journalists who not only anchor the news but can report live from the big stories of the day.”
Trauschke said Payton has been recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, MidSouth and Lone Star regions and the Edward R. Murrow awards.
Payton is eager to start his new job. He'll be joined here by his wife and daughter.
“Having grown up in the region and having family in the area, I’m excited to be a part of our growing and vibrant community,” said Payton. “I’m eager to start listening to the people and reporting on stories that make North Carolina a great place to live.”
