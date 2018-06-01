Carolina Theatre stages double feature of classic flicks

On June 1, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of Albert Brooks’ 1985 comedy “Lost in America,” starring Brooks and Julie Hagerty, and James Foley’s 1992 drama “Glengarry Glen Ross,” starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon and Alec Baldwin. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.
From June 2 to 7, the Retro Film Series is presenting a new 4K Restoration of Melvin Van Peeples’ 1972 crime drama “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.” $7 (check their website for times). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other Highlights
▪ On June 1, the Cary Theater is hosting a screening of Sara Newens and Mina T. Son’s 2014 documentary “Top Spin” at 7 p.m., followed by a Q & A with USA Table Tennis Olympian Diana Gee. On June 3, Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman’s 2017 animated drama “Loving Vincent” will be shown at 2 p.m. (There will be an encore on June 7, at 9:15 p.m.). On June 7, Atsuko Hirayanagi’s 2017 comedy drama “Oh Lucy!” screens at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On June 3 and 6, a new 4K restoration of Mel Brooks’ 1967 comedy classic “The Producers” will play at Brier Creek Stadium 14, North Hills Stadium 14 and Crossroads Stadium 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Details: fathomevents.com/events/tcm2018-the-producers-50th-anniversary.
▪ On June 6, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh will screen D’Urville Martin;s 1975 blaxploitation classic “Dolemite” as part of the Weird Wednesday series. 8 p.m. $5. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
Comments