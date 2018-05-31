The 9 summer music festivals you should check out in June

June’s music festival calendar offers a variety of musical types and multiple opportunities to catch your favorites. Four festivals are in the Triangle or within an hour’s drive:





▪ Mondo Roots in Clayton on June 2 is a free show with hip-hop, funk, Reggae and jazz music from Nappy Roots, DJ Terminator X (formerly of Public Enemy), New Kingston, Nacynze, Africa Unplugged, DJ Jedi and the Echelon Youth Brass Band. If you are 21 or older, you can buy a $30 VIP ticket that gets you into a tent with craft beer samples and free vodka cocktails, plus an opportunity to mingle with festival performers. 1-9 p.m. Info: mondoroots.com.

▪ Willow Oak Park Bluegrass Festival, June 14-16, in Roxboro, north of Durham, presents five bands each day who will each play afternoon and evening shows. Garner’s Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road are the festival hosts and will welcome the likes of Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers and the Malpass Brothers. The family-friendly event will also present musicians’ workshops, storytelling and a jamming tent during the day. Three-day pass, $80-$85; daily, $25 and $30, with discounts for youths. Open field camping free; campsites $5-$25 per night. Info: willowoakpark.com.

▪ The inaugural North Carolina Hip-Hop Festival in Durham June 22-24 bills itself as the state's largest festival showcasing hip-hop and R&B from around the world. Fifty artists are scheduled to perform on two outdoor stages and in small clubs downtown, as well as breakouts, panels, production seminars and demonstrations. Headliners include Petey Pablo, Large Professor, Mr. Cheeks, Sa-Roc, Rise Rashid, Jianna and Born Why. $49 general admission; VIP $149. Ages 18 and older. Info: nchiphopfestival.com.

▪ In Benson June 22-24, the 92nd edition of the State Annual Singing Convention amateur gospel group competition presents nationally touring gospel acts The Martins and The Ferguson Family Saturday evening. Six winners from last year’s convention will perform Friday evening, and the round-robin competition is Saturday and Sunday. It is free at the Benson Singing Grove and starts 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info: gospelsingingconvention.org.

Jim Quick (second from right) & Coastline will perform at the Carolina Beach Music Festival with Black Water Rhythm and Blues Band and Band of Oz Saturday, June 2. Courtesy photo

Also this month

▪ Shagging at the Rock in Blowing Rock with The Tams, Eric and The Chill Tones and Silk Groove, and the Carolina Beach Music Festival at Carolina Beach with Jim Quick and Coastline, Black Water Rhythm and Blues Band and Band of Oz are both Saturday, June 2. $55 at Blowing Rock, $25-$30 at Carolina Beach. Info: theblowingrock.com and pleasureislandnc.org.

▪ Bluegrass in Cherokee, June 7-9, with Dailey and Vincent, The Gibson Brothers, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver and 13 more. Three days $90-$95; daily $40-$45, with discounts for youths. Info: adamsbluegrass.com.

▪ Cape Fear Blues Festival in Wilmington, June 22-24, with Jeff Fetterman Band, Billy Walton Band, Jon McDonald, The Core: Eric Clapton Tribute and six more. Admission TBA. Info: capefearblues.org.

▪ The 94th Singing on the Mountain gospel convention at Grandfather Mountain in Linville is June 24 with Patricia Smith, The Cockman Family, The Dave Calvert Collection, Michael Combs and New Covenant. Tommy Burleson delivers the mid-day sermon. Free with primitive camping available. Info: singingonthemountain.org.