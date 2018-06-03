Broadway hits and a visit from Justin Timberlake (sort of) are this month's theater highlights

With over a dozen theater productions opening in June, there are choices for every taste. Here are our best bets:





TheatreFEST - N.C. State University

This year’s annual series promises three-fold fun with a clever comedy-mystery (“Deathtrap”), a hilarious take on a Hitchcock thriller (“The 39 Steps”) and a sinfully silly musical (“Nunsense”), playing on alternating nights.

Details: June 1-24. Thompson Hall, 2241 Dunn Ave., NCSU campus, Raleigh. $15-$23. 919-515-1100 or theatre.arts.ncsu.edu.

'Spring Awakening'

The frank and often heartbreaking Broadway musical with music by Duncan Sheik is about adolescents in late 19th century Germany wrestling with budding puberty while parents and teachers restrict sex education.

Details: June 1-17. North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre, 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh. $12-$20. 919-866-0228 or nract.org.

'Crumble (Lay Me Down Justin Timberlake)'

The third Women’s Theatre Festival summer series opens with a comedy-drama about a daughter dealing with the death of her father by imagining visits from Justin Timberlake (her mother chooses Harrison Ford for comfort).

Details: June 8-24. Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., Raleigh. $10. 919-834-4001 or womentheatrefestival.com.

'It Shoulda Been You'

This 2015 Broadway musical takes a humorous look at how much can go wrong with one wedding, in which all parties seem to wish they were marrying, or married to, different partners.

Details: June 15-July 1. Theatre in the Park, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh. $24-$30. 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com.

'Significant Other'

Four friends in their 20s look for meaningful relationships, gay and straight, in present day New York City in this 2017 Broadway comedy.

Details: June 13-24. Theatre Raleigh at the Kennedy Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $30-$32. 919-832-9997 or theatreraleigh.com.