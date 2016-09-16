Carolina Ballet opens season with grace notes

In opening this season, Carolina Ballet treated an almost full audience at Fletcher Opera Theater to a sensual display of grace notes and tonal moods.
Thursday’s program included four pieces based on music ranging from the dreamy work of French composer Claude Debussy to the muscular intricacy of German-born Ludwig van Beethoven. Three were premieres.
The night began with the first story ballet by resident choreographer, 30-year-old Zalman Raffael. With the impressionistic feel of Debussy’s composition, “La Mer” included painterly images, shimmering harmonies and luxurious poetics. Employing 14 dancers, Raffael made good use of his dancers’ strengths, allowing for well-integrated, fluid movements, sensuous lifts and resonant arabesques.
The 22-year-old Amanda Babayan, playing the young girl sucked into the sea, had great energy and commanding skill, while lead male dancers Yevgeny Shlapko and Maxmilian Isaacson exhibited strength and emotional resonance. The costumes by Kerri L. Martinsen, in swimsuit and sea colors, complemented the action. True of the entire show, lightning by Ross Kolman was superb.
Most enchanting, “Stravinsky Pas De Deux,” was set to music by this Russian-born composer with his shifting rhythmic accents. Artistic director Robert Weiss choreographed the piece, as well as the final two. So well-matched were Lily Wills and Miles Sollars-White, their dancing was almost like clockwork. Their soft gray costumes, set against soft gray lightning, concentrated the audience on their synchronized arm movements, mirrored turns and unexpected footwork.
The non-premiere, “The Double,” was danced to music by Belgium-French composer César Franck, known for his cyclical themes. Alicia Fabry and Lindsay Purrington in their flowing silvery dresses gave the piece a champagne-quality. Especially noteworthy were their double arabesques and pique turns, as well as their counterbalancing. A high point was the ending, a Weiss signature.
Weiss’s “Beethoven: Piano Concerto #5” was performed in three movements as is the music by this German composer. Margaret Severin-Hansen in the first movement was a stand-out, so light she looked made out of air only. The second had the most visual clarity, but the overall piece was confusing. A curious choice, the costumes made it difficult to see the principal dancers against the corps. Corps members needed more precision.
Still, the ending was spectacular, capping a night of shifting moods and swirling colors.
Details
What: “La Mer” by Carolina Ballet
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17 and Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, with matinees at 2 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2.
Where: Fletcher Theatre, Duke Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.
Tickets: Range from $30.14 to $38.14, excluding fees.
Info: 919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com.
