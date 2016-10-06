Theater Picks: Burning Coal Theatre brings ‘Skylight’ to Raleigh

David Hare’s 1995 “Skylight,” revived last year on Broadway in a Tony-winning production, comes to Raleigh’s Burning Coal Theatre this weekend. The play concerns a man who re-enters a woman’s life years after their turbulent affair in an attempt to rekindle what they once had.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday (through Oct. 23). $25 ($20 seniors; $15 students/military). 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org.
Other highlights
- Bare Theatre presents the N.C. premiere of Allan Maule’s “Everscape,” a tale of four online gamers who win jobs as game developers but soon are blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. Details at baretheatre.org.
- Justice Theater Project’s “Nickel and Dimed” follows a middle-aged woman working for minimum wage as she connects with the lives of others of the ‘working poor.” Details at thejusticetheaterproject.org.
- Theatre in the Park revives its popular production of “Dracula” for another round of old-fashioned scary thrills. Details at theatreinthepark.com.
