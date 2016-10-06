5 things to do in the Triangle this weekend, starting with a Harvest Fest

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Wendell Harvest Festival
4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; Cypress and Third Street, downtown Wendell; free; facebook.com/wendellharvestfestival
Wendell celebrates its farming roots with food, live music, a beer and wine garden, inflatables for the kiddos and a parade on Saturday.
DTown Oktoberfest
Noon-2 a.m.; Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham; free; motorcomusic.com
For this family-friendly event (earlier hours, at least), Motorco transforms into a traditional beer hall featuring The Little German Band and traditional dancers, and of course, good food and beer (for those who can partake).
Walk for Hope
10 a.m. Sunday; Angus Barn, 9401 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh; $30-$75; walkforhope.com
This annual 5K/10K – fun for the whole family (kids 4 and under walk free) – funds local mental health research at UNC. It’s not too late to form a team and ask your friends and neighbors to pledge.
PawsFest
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; Paws4Ever, 6311 Nicks Road, Mebane; $5/festival, $30-$40 run/walk; paws4ever.org
The 4K run or 1/2-mile walk is only part of this festival to benefit the Paws4Ever Animal Sanctuary. You can also check out food trucks, live music and family activities.
Food trucks
1-6 p.m. Sunday; Fayetteville Street, downtown Raleigh; downtownraleighfoodtruckrodeo.com
11 city blocks of food trucks from across the state – and great restaurants, of course – with sidewalk seating for more than 1,000 people.
Comments