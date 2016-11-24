Our 2016 Guide to Holiday Events in the Triangle

A day-by-day listing of the “Nutcrackers,” school craft fairs, live nativities, tree lightings,symphony concerts and other fun happenings around the Triangle this holiday season.
November 27
Chapel Hill Tree Lighting A community tree lighting ceremony with caroling and Santa and Mrs. Claus, available for photos. 6 p.m. Memorial Garden of University Baptist Church, 100 S. Columbia Street, Chapel Hill. Free. downtownchapelhill.com/holidays.
December 1
Wind Ensemble / Jazz Ensemble Holiday Concert 7 p.m. Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $10 (12 & under free). music.arts.ncsu.edu or 919-515-1100.
December 2
Choral Holiday Concert 7 p.m. Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave. Raleigh. $10 (12 & under free). music.arts.ncsu.edu or 919-515-1100.
Shop for a Cause Durham non-profit group PORCH sponsors this holiday market. A donation of $20 or a bag of non-perishable food items gets you 40 percent off one item. (The group also offers holiday cards in exchange for a seasonal donation. Details at bit.ly/PORCHHolidayCards2016). 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Smitten Boutique, 1105 W. Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/SmittenDec2016.
The Hall Sisters Performing Christmas songs. 7:30 p.m. Aversboro Road Baptist Church, 1600 Aversboro Road, Garner. Free (Donations accepted).
December 3
Raleigh Winterfest and Tree Lighting Raleigh’s Winterfest celebration features music by Holy Ghost Tent Revival (and others), in addition to a food truck, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, Santa’s Village, a Christmas tree lighting and more. Noon-8 p.m. godowntownraleigh.com/winterfest.
Jingle Bell Run The Raleigh Jingle Bell Run/Walk for Arthritis includes a 5K competitive and recreational run, a 1-mile walk, a Reindeer Dash for kids, holiday-themed music and entertainment, refreshments, costume contests, Santa’s Workshop and jingle bells. 9-11:45 a.m. $10-$30. Saint Mary’s School, 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. jbr.org.
Elf Fair More than 40 local vendors selling jewelry, art, home goods and more, plus a Kids Zone with holiday crafts, classic films and musical guests. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Free. artscenterlive.org.
Holiday Pops Durham Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Jackson Cooper. 7 p.m. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham. 919-491-6576 or durhamsymphony.org.
The Christmas Story in Art, Words and Music A Christmas program curated by David Steel and friends from the Church of the Nativity. 2:30 p.m. N.C. Museum of Art, Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Free (reservations required). 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
The Grinch The costumed character The Grinch joins the children’s holiday program for a reading of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Includes singing and activities, for kids 3 & up. 2 p.m. Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh. Free. quailridgebooks.com or 919-828-1588.
Moravian Candle Tea The 58th annual tea will include demonstrations by candle makers and cookie bakers, as well as Moravian cookies, sugar cake, stars and beeswax candles for sale. Performances by youth choirs from across the Triangle. 2-6 p.m. Raleigh Moravian Church, 1816 Ridge Road, Raleigh. Free. 919-787-4034 or raleighmoravian.org.
Christmas Holiday Shoppe Craft Show Features 65 talented artisans and crafters from N.C., plus a raffle, holiday music, bake sale and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael Street, Chapel Hill. Free. 919-929-2241 or stmcsnc.org.
Holiday Artisans’ Market More than 30 local artists and craftspeople. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts, 405 S. Brooks St. Wake Forest. wakeforestmarket.org.
Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus Kids can wear their pajamas to this pancake breakfast with a holiday story time and sing-along. Proceeds benefit Exchange Family Center. 9-10:30 a.m. C&H Cafeteria at The Shops at Northgate, 1720 Guess Road, Durham. $6. northgatemall.com.
Balloon Lady Holiday-inspired balloon twisting and designs. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 118, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. Free. northgatemall.com.
The Hot Sardines’ Holiday Stomp 8 p.m. Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave. Raleigh. $35-$40. live.arts.ncsu.edu or 919-515-1100.
Classic Country Christmas Local folk musicians celebrate with holiday songs in bluegrass and country style. 8 p.m. ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. $25. artscenterlive.org or 919-929-2787.
Holiday Fun Fest Features snow sledding, pony rides, interactive games for kids, arts and crafts, Santa, train rides, live music, food and more. Noon-4 p.m. Durham County Stadium Practice Field, 750 Stadium Dr., Durham. Free. 919-560-4355.
Children’s Holiday Workshop A workshop for kids to infuse holiday oils for gifts of lotions, spritzers and more. Ages 6-17. 10 a.m.-noon. Leigh Farm Park, 370 Leigh Farm Road, Durham. $2-$8. 919-471-1623 (Option #2).
December 4
Boylan Heights ArtWalk Stroll through the historic Boylan Heights neighborhood and view homes decorated for the holidays while browsing art on porches, lawns and in artists studios along the way. Paintings, pottery, photography and more will be available to purchase. Noon-5 p.m. Free. boylanheights.org or 919-337-3633.
Messiah Concert The Cary Community Choir’s 45th annual Messiah Concert features more than 100 singers from the Triangle area performing a portion of “Messiah” by George Frederic Handel. Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary.
Holiday concert Holiday classics performed by a full symphony orchestra featuring solos (including “Let it Snow”) by weatherman Greg Fishel on tuba. 3 p.m. Jones Auditorium, Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. $20-$25 (12 & under free). 919-546-9755 or raleighsymphony.org.
Holiday Home Tour The Apex Historical Society presents their annual holiday home tour. 1-5 p.m. Apex. $10-$12 day (kids $5, babies free). apexhistoricalsociety.com or 919-362-6923.
Lighting o’ the Grove Saint Mary’s School lights the historic oak grove, with caroling, special Christmas music, refreshments and more. 7 p.m. Saint Mary’s School, 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Free (a canned good to be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C. requested). 919-424-4034.
Holiday Sip & Shop Non-profit Clothed in Hope presents holiday items handmade by women in Zambia, Africa at their special event which features drinks and snacks. 1-5 p.m. Coworking Station, 104 W. Ballentine St., Holly Springs. Free. clothedinhope.org or 919-473-3533.
Advent Cantata The Just For Fun Singers (senior choir) in a holiday musical skit. 7 p.m. Bethany UMC, 2903 Guess Road, Durham. Free. bethanyumcdurham.org.
The Hanging of the Green With Sanctuary and Youth Choirs. 6 p.m. Zebulon Baptist Church, 400 N. Arendell Ave., Zebulon. Free. zebulonbaptist.com.
December 5
Love Light & Trim the Tree with Twinkle A candlelight ceremony and the lighting of the Love Light Tree followed by Trim the Tree with Twinkle. Singing, holiday crafts, ornament making and a visit from Santa and Twinkle. 6-8:30 p.m. WakeMed Raleigh Campus Courtyard, 3000 New Bern Ave., Raleigh. Free. wakemed.org or 919-350-8000.
December 6
RTOOT Holiday Concert The Really Terrible Orchestra of the Triangle concert features holiday music. 7:30 p.m. Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. $9. 919-469-4069 or rtoot.org.
December 7
The Raleigh Boychoir The choir, under the direction of conductor Danny Yancey, performs selections from their upcoming holiday concert. 5 p.m. Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh. Free. quailridgebooks.com or 919-828-1588.
Holiday Concert The Fearrington Village Singers, a 69-voice ensemble, present a “Winter Light” concert featuring a selection of popular and traditional holiday songs. 7:30 p.m. The Barn at Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. $10. fvsingers.blogspot.com.
Cookies with Santa Kids enjoy cookies and milk while working on a holiday art project, plus a chance for photos with Santa. Ages 2-5. 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. and 5:30-7: p.m. Holmes Sr. Rec Center at Campus Hills, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham. $1.50-$6.50. 919-560-4444.
December 8
State Capitol Tree Lighting Gov. Pat McCrory lights the State Christmas tree. Also, luminaries and holiday music by the Raleigh Concert Band and the Middlesex Church of God Trio. Free cookies and hot chocolate and a visit from Santa. Festivities begin on the Capitol Square at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting happens around 6:15 p.m. Capitol Open House begins at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the West Raleigh United Methodist Youth Handbell Choir. Free. Visitors are encouraged to bring donations of new children’s clothing items (ages 0-12) for the Salvation Army. 919-733-4994 or ncdcr.gov.
December 9
Santa Paws Holiday fun with your dog. Includes pictures with Santa, games and activities, a holiday pet market and an animal food and toy drive. 6-8 p.m. Downtown Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. Free. 919-560-4355.
December 10
Durham Holiday Parade Floats and hometown bands, drill teams, schools, community groups and Grand Marshal Mayor Bill Bell. 10 a.m. Downtown Durham (Main Street). 919-560-4355.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade 10 a.m.-noon. Starts at the Morehead Planetarium in downtown Chapel Hill and runs the length of Franklin Street to Carrboro Town Hall. chapelhillholidayparade.com.
The Bahama Christmas Parade 200 entries in the parade, with donuts and hot chocolate after. 10 a.m. bahama-ruritan.com.
Clayton Christmas Parade A celebration of kids and Christmas around the world is the theme of the parade. 3 p.m. Main Street, Clayton. claytonrotarync.org or 919-827-1832.
Live Nativity Walk or drive through. Features live animals. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Christus Victor Church, 1615 E. Hwy. 54, Durham. Free. Christus-victor.org or 919-544-7195.
Swim with Santa A family event in which children get to play in the shallow water with Santa and make holiday-themed arts and crafts projects on the pool deck. Lifejackets provided. An adult must enter water with children 9 & under. 5:30-7 p.m. Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham. $5-$11. 919-560-4444.
Triangle Wind Ensemble The 50-member adult wind symphony presents “’Tis the Season,” featuring “The Snowman,” British animated film feature with live musical accompaniment. Also, holiday overtures, carols, selections from “The Nutcracker” and Hanukkah songs. 7:30 p.m. Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. $5-$15. trianglewind.org.
December 11
Holiday Concert Raleigh Flute Choir performs holiday selections. 3 p.m. N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. $6-$10. 919-378-1901 or raleighflutechoir.org.
Children’s Christmas Program A children’s Christmas program at 10 a.m. and a Singing Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Avent Ferry United Methodist Church, 2700 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh. Free. afumc.com.
Holiday Concert The Hillyer Community Chorus presents Mozart’s Missa Brevis in G Major, Coventry Carol and more. 4 p.m. 718 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Free. hillyercommunitychorus.org or 919 740 8823.
Cary Children’s Concert Choir and Cary Youth Chorale Performing holiday classics. 4 p.m. Page-Walker & Arts History Center, Cary. $16. 919-460-4963. friendsofpagewalker.org
Naughty and Nice: An Evening of Songs and Stories A holiday concert featuring the work of Lee Smith, Jill McCorkle, Matraca Berg and Marshall Chapman from “Good Ol’ Girls.” A benefit for the restoration of Burwell School Historic Site. 6 p.m. Leland Little Auctions, 620 Cornerstone Court, Hillsborough; $75 ($125 for show and after-party); burwellschool.org or 919-732-7451.
Philharmonic Holiday Concert The Triangle Youth Philharmonic perform their holiday concert. 4 p.m. Wake Forest High Auditorium, 420 W Stadium Ave., Wake Forest. $5-$15. philharmonic-association.org or 919-645-8434.
The Oakwood Waits This a cappella caroling ensemble dresses in authentic 1840s costume to perform medieval to modern Christmas carols. Proceeds benefit StepUp Ministry. 7:30 p.m. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh. $10.00 min. donation suggested. oakwoodwaits.org.
Holiday Concert The Durham Medical Orchestra featuring Branford Marsalis and Susan Fancher as guest soloists performing “Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Bryant.” 5 p.m. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr., Durham. Free. dmomusic.org.
Christmas Open House Refreshments, historic holiday decorations, festive music and holiday crafts from yesteryear. 1-5 p.m. West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. Free. 919-471-1623.
Christmas at Greystone: Sing Noel! This program of sacred music features choirs and instrumentalists. 6 p.m. Greystone Baptist Church, 7509 Lead Mine Rd. Raleigh. Free. 919-847-1333.
December 12
The Raleigh Boychoir The choir and Young Men’s Ensemble perform. 5 p.m. Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh. Free. quailridgebooks.com or 919-828-1588.
December 13
“Joy of the Season” The N.C. Master Chorale presents their annual holiday program, featuring the 170-voice symphonic chorus and the 16-voice professional chamber choir of the Master Chorale, under the direction of Music Director Alfred Sturgis. The Greensboro-based Carolina Brass will perform. 7:30 p.m. Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh. $27-$38 (discounts for students, seniors, military or groups). 919-856-9700 or ncmasterchorale.org.
Senior Holiday Party A holiday celebration for mature adults. Food, entertainment, dancing, giveaways and more. Transportation available upon request. Ages 55 or better. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sheraton Imperial Hotel, 4700 Emperor Blvd., Durham. $15-$20. 919-560-4355.
A Celtic Christmas The Scottish Cultural Organization of the Triangle presents a concert with The Jennifer Licko Band and the Annandale Center of Scottish Dance. 7:30 p.m. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. $20-$25. 919-560-2787 or jenniferlicko.com.
December 15
A Frosty Family Affair Bring the whole family for refreshments and fun activities. 6-8:30 p.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St., Durham. Free. 919-354-2750.
December 16
Vocal Arts Ensemble of Durham Annual holiday concert. 8 p.m. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr., Durham. Free (donations requested). 919-660-3302 or vocalartsensemble.org.
Christmas Carol Celebration Music presented by the Olive Chapel Baptist Church Christmas Choir with special guest Benjamin Harlan. 7:30 p.m. (desserts served 6:15-7:15). Olive Chapel Baptist Church, 600 New Hill Olive Chapel Road, Apex. Free.
Holiday Hijinx Bring your toddler for a holiday story time with music, crafts and refreshments. 10 a.m.-noon. Ages 3-5. Walltown Park Recreation Center, 1308 W. Club Blvd., Durham. $2-$8. 919-560-4296.
December 17
“Handel’s Messiah Part 1” The Concert Singers of Cary in an intimate performance of Handel’s Messiah written for small chorus and orchestra. Features 30 voices and 10 instrumentalists. 7:30 p.m. The Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. $25. 919-249-1120 or TheHalle.org.
VOICES The choir performs “A Celestial Christmas” with music by Sir Karl Jenkins. 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. $18-$20 adults ($7 students, 12 & under free). voiceschapelhill.org.
Christmas Concert Johnston County Chorale presents “Underneath the Tree,” featuring guests Austin Pope & The Bluegrass Bandits and Santa Claus. 2 and 7 p.m. Clayton Center, 111 East Second St., Clayton. $15. 919-553-1737 or theclaytoncenter.com.
Barefoot Movement Christmas The 2014 IBMA Band of the Year performs classic seasonal favorites in an energetic bluegrass style. 8 p.m. ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. $25. artscenterlive.org.
Holiday Concert The Raleigh Concert Band plays their formal Christmas concert. 7 p.m. Broughton High School, 723 Saint Mary’s St., Raleigh. $10 ($5 students, 12& under free). theraleighconcertband.org or 919-614-0643.
Carolfest A community singalong of carols. 7 p.m. Bethany UMC, 2903 Guess Road, Durham. Free. bethanyumcdurham.org.
Bright Star Holiday Songs Bright Star theatre company performs a festive presentation for children. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 118, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. Free. northgatemall.com.
December 18
Holiday concert Triangle Area Suzuki Talent Education group presents their holiday concert featuring violin, viola and cello. 2:30 p.m. White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. Free. Suzukitalent.com.
“Jesus!” A Musical Presented by the Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra. Zebulon Baptist Church, 400 N. Arendell Ave., Zebulon. Free. zebulonbaptist.com.
December 19
Hope for the Holidays A holiday party and dinner at which Santa and elves will deliver gifts to the children of the Boys & Girls Club of Durham. Sponsored by the non-profit The Forest at Duke. 4:30 p.m. Boys & Girls Club of Durham, 808 E. Pettigrew St., Durham. Free. 919-490-8000.
December 20
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas 7:30 p.m. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. $45. dpacnc.com.
December 23
A Candlelight Christmas Seasonal classical music and carols. David Glover conducts the N.C. Symphony with the Raleigh Children’s Christmas Chorus. 7 p.m. Meymandi Concert Hall, 2. E. South St., Raleigh. $43-$64. ncsymphony.org.
December 24
Lovefeasts A special worship celebration that includes singing carols, sharing a bun and coffee and receiving beeswax candles. 2:30 p.m. for Children’s Lovefeast; 5 and 7 p.m. for Traditional Lovefeasts. Raleigh Moravian Church, 1816 Ridge Road, Raleigh. Free. 919-787-4034 or raleighmoravian.org.
Sugar Plum Tea This festive Christmas Eve Tea features hot cider, hot chocolate and traditional tea selections, plus a dessert table. Noon-3 p.m. Vista Restaurant at Washington Duke Inn, 3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. $35/adults, $18/children. washingtondukeinn.com or 919-490-0999.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service 5 and 11 p.m. Zebulon Baptist Church, 400 N. Arendell Ave., Zebulon. Free. zebulonbaptist.com.
Candlelight service 5:30 p.m. Avent Ferry United Methodist Church, 2700 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh. Free. afumc.com.
December 25
Harp music 10 a.m. Avent Ferry United Methodist Church, 2700 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh. Free. afumc.com.
December 27
Mishpacha Family Hanukkah Concert Joyful family Hanukkah concert with Mishpacha. 7 p.m. Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh. Free. quailridgebooks.com or 919-828-1588.
December 30
Kwanzaa Celebration A celebration of family, community and culture centered on seven basic principles as building blocks for peace and progress within neighborhoods. Members of the community that represent such values will be honored. Held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa to focus on the principle of Nia (Purpose). 6-8 p.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St., Durham. Free. 919-354-2750.
December 31
New Year’s Eve Celebration The Soul Psychedelique helps ring in the New Year with dancing, drinks and food. Premium spirits, an assortment of food stations and a toast at midnight. Ages 21 & older. Herons at The Umstead, 100 Woodland Pond Dr., Cary. $200. 919-447-4050.
New Year’s Eve in Vienna Viennese waltzes and Big Band favorites with the N.C. Symphony joined by the N.C. Jazz Repertory Orchestra. 8 p.m. Meymandi Concert Hall, 2. E. South St., Raleigh. $53-$73. ncsymphony.org.
New Year’s Eve Dinner An elegant four-course dinner complemented by balloons, top hats, tiaras, candlelight and piano tunes. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fairview Dining Room, Washington Duke Inn, 3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. $75. washingtondukeinn.com or 919-490-0999.
On-going events
Holiday Pops The N.C. Symphony joined by the Triangle Youth Ballet and Raleigh Boychoir. Meet Santa in the lobby before the concert. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; 3 p.m. Nov. 26. Meymandi Concert Hall, 2. E. South St., Raleigh. $43-$64. ncsymphony.org.
“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” The popular holiday show returns. Nov. 29-Dec. 4. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $30. dpacnc.com or 919.680.2787.
“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” The musical based on the film and song. Through Dec. 24. Fletcher Opera Theater, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Tickets start at $15. 919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” A comedy presented by the Cary Players. Dec. 1-5. Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. $20, $18. 919-469-4069 or etix.com.
Messiah Choruses The N.C. Symphony joined by the N.C. Master Chorale. Noon and 8 p.m., Dec. 2-3 at Meymandi in Raleigh; Dec. 15 at Memorial Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill. $18-$67. ncsymphony.org
Lake Myra Christmas Lights 800,000 lights programmed to holiday music, with visits from Santa on certain nights. 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Dec. 31. Corner of Cypress and Third Streets, downtown Wendell. Free. nando.com/lakemyra.
Wilson Winter Lights Thousands of dazzling lights, themed holiday gardens, music and light show, as well as photos with Santa. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Wilson Botanical Gardens, 1806 SW Goldsboro St., Wilson. $3-$5. 252-237-0113 or info@wilsonbotanicalgardens.org.
Cary Academy Holiday Shoppe 100 artisan and hand-crafter vendors offer jewelry, gift items and food in this fundraiser for need-based scholarships. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Cary Academy Sports Annex, 1500 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. Free. caholidayshoppe.com or 919-228-4653.
“Cinderella” This local holiday tradition has a mixture of romance and comedy (the stepsister roles are performed by men). Dec. 2-18. Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. $27-$33. raleighlittletheatre.org or 919-821-3111.
“Dances of the Nutcracker” An Infinity Ballet Theatre production. 8 p.m. Dec. 2; 3 p.m. Dec. 3; 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 4. The Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. $6. 919-249-1120 or TheHalle.org.
Halle Hall Of Wreaths And Trees Stroll through the halls of the Halle to holiday music and bid on trees and wreaths on display. Proceeds benefit Western Wake Crisis Ministry. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Exhibit and auction Dec. 2-21. The Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-249-1120 or TheHalle.org.
Live Nativity 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3. Sunrise United Methodist Church, 5420 Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs.
The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical This performance features music and lyrics by David Nehls. Dec. 2-18. North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre, 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh; $15-$20; nract.org or 919-866-0228.
Holly Days The annual shopping event features more than 150 vendors selling jewelry, crafts, holiday decor and more. Performances by the Sanderson High School Vocal Ensembles and more. Proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Sanderson High School, 5500 Dixon Dr., Raleigh. $2. sites.google.com/site/shshollydays.
Carolina Ballet’s “Nutcracker” The Triangle’s only professional ballet company performs Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. The performances feature the entire Carolina Ballet company plus more than 100 local children. Dec. 3-4 at UNC’s Memorial Hall, 114 E Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill (919-843-3333, carolinaperformingarts.org); Dec. 9-11 at Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham (919-680-2787, dpacnc.com); 16-24 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E South St., Raleigh (919-996-8700, dukeenergycenterraleigh.com). $27-$112. carolinaballet.com.
Christmas Concert The Northeast Piedmont Chorale and The Wake Forest Children’s Choir Present their “Rejoice as a Child!” Yuletide music in addition to a Christmas cantata by Geoffrey Bush. 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh. 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts, 405 Brooks St., Wake Forest. Free. facebook.com/NortheastPiedmontChorale.
FeST Holiday Market Handmade items such as modern and traditional quilts, knitwear, handsewn purses, hats and scarves and items by local artisans. Proceeds benefit social ministries. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3; noon-3 p.m. Dec. 4. St. Matthews Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. 919-732-9308.
Live Nativity A drive-through live presentation. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Selah Christian Church, 1332 Selah Church Road, Four Oaks. Free.
“A Christmas Carol” Ira David Wood III’s musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. Dec. 7-11 at The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. (2 E. South St., Raleigh). Dec. 15-18 at Durham Performing Arts Center (123 Vivian St., Durham). dukeenergycenterraleigh.com or dpacnc.com.
Santa’s Workshop: Holiday Movies Bring the kids at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 7 (“A Charlie Brown Christmas”), Dec. 14 (“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”) and Dec. 21 (“How the Grinch Stole Christmas). Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. northgatemall.com.
Executive Mansion Holiday Open House The “people’s house” will be decorated for the holiday and will feature seasonal music by local groups. The first floor will have N.C.-grown Christmas trees and mixed floral and evergreen arrangements. Noon-9 p.m. Dec. 8; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 9; 2-8 p.m Dec. 10; and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 11. North Carolina Executive Mansion (main gate), 200 N. Blount St, Raleigh. Free. ncdcr.gov or 919-733-4994.
Music (and Santa) in the Capitol Rotunda Music 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8-10. Plus, from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 10, a visit from Santa with story time. Visitors are encouraged to bring new children’s coats and clothes (ages 0-12) for the Salvation Army of Wake County’s Angel Tree Program. 919-733-4994 or ncdcr.gov.
“Little Women” Directed by Ashley Popio from a script adapted by Lorelei Lemon, this classic Christmas-set performance includes high tea. Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 15-18. Sonorous Road, 209 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. $15-$25. nando.com/littlewomen.
Holiday Café The Ladies Philoptochos Society hosts a “Taste of Greece” holiday meal, with 100 percent of proceeds going to charity. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 5000 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh. $6-$13. 919-781-4548 or holytrinityraleigh.org.
“Santaland Diaries” Jesse Gephart returns as Crumpet the Elf in David Sedaris’ “The Santaland Diaries.” Dec. 9-18. Theatre in the Park, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh. $18-$24. theatreinthepark.com or 919-831-6058.
Three Christmas Shows “Christmas All Over The Place,” “Ten Minutes Till Christmas” and “Bring on The Snow.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11. The Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. $6-$8. 919-249-1120 or TheHalle.org.
A Pink Martini Christmas The “little orchestra” with the N.C. Symphony. 8 p.m., Dec. 9; 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10. Meymandi Concert Hall, 2. E. South St., Raleigh. $30-$82. ncsymphony.org.
Historic Oakwood Candlelight Tour Tour 12 of the area’s grandest homes dating from the mid-1800s to early 1900s. Docents will offer information about the history of the property at each home stop. 1-7 p.m. Dec. 10-11. Historic Oakwood Neighborhood, Raleigh. $25. historicoakwood.org.
Saint Nicolas and Carols The Choral Society of Durham presents Britten’s Saint Nicolas and Carols with the Durham Children’s Choir. 8 p.m. Dec. 10; 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Duke University Chapel, Durham. $22 ($5 students). choral-society.org or 919-684-4444.
Haywood Hall Open House The historic house (built c1799) will be decorated for the holidays. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 10-11. Haywood Hall, 211 New Bern Place, Raleigh. Free (donations requested). haywoodhall.org or 919-832-8357.
Live Nativity A complimentary dinner (5:30-7:30 p.m.) and a live nativity with costumed Biblical characters and live animals (6-8 p.m.). Also, live choral and holiday music. Donations of boxed pasta and sauce collected for Dorcas Ministries. Dec. 13-14. Saint Francis UMC, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Free. saintfrancisumc.org.
“White Christmas” Sing-a-long An interactive movie experience. 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17; 2 p.m. Dec. 17-18. The Cary Theater, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. $7.50. 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Raleigh Ringers Holiday Concerts The Raleigh handbell choir performs holiday selections. 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $10-$20. rr.org or 919-847-7574.
Cary Ballet’s “Nutcracker” 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17; 3 p.m. Dec. 18. $21-$25. (Special educational matinee 10 a.m. Dec. 16, $7). Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. 800-514-3849 or 919-481-6509 or caryballet.com.
Glory of Christmas A holiday concert drawing from many faiths and traditions and many styles of music. By the Unity Choir with guest orchestra and soloists. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 5 p.m. Dec. 17. Unity of the Triangle, 5570 Munford Road, Raleigh. $10-$20. unitytriangle.org.
Meet Santa and Help Flood Victims Santa Claus will be on hand for photos with the kids at this event to collect donations (canned goods, household items, toys or money) to help flood victims of Eastern North Carolina. Sponsored by Allen’s Transport Service. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 15-16. Shannon Park Community, 126 Shannon Dr., Zebulon. Free. 919-610-3285.
“Black Nativity” The Justice Theater Project presents the play “Black Nativity” by Langston Hughes. Choreography by Chuck Davis, with the African American Dance Ensemble and drummer Bradley Simmons. 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18; 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Stewart Theatre, Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $18-$27. 919-264-7089 or thejusticetheaterproject.org.
Live Nativity Pageant 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Zebulon Baptist Church, 400 N. Arendell Ave., Zebulon. Free. zebulonbaptist.com.
“Journey to Bethlehem” A Twelfth Night concert by Voce Camerata and Consort with a cappella songs and and instrumental music from the Renaissance period. 3 p.m. Jan. 8 (White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road Cary) and 4 pm. Jan. 22 (Wake Forest Church of Christ, 701 S. Main St., Wake Forest). Free. jalderman422@gmail.com.
