Our 2016 Guide to Holiday Events in the Triangle

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving Pause

0:54 UNC's Logan on State game: "It's kinda like a little hometown rivalry"

0:58 Howard Dudley gives thanks

0:55 Protesters block Chapel Hill Street in front of Durham Police Department

3:51 Durham County board to hold hearing on election protest

1:03 Prodigal Farm kids

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:50 UNC's Roy Williams says he hopes to keep coaching 'til I can't'

3:30 North Carolina coach Roy Williams on losing 2016 National Championship Game