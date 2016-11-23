Broadway stars aid Hurricane Matthew victims

Three Broadway veterans who count “Phantom of the Opera” among their credits are coming to Raleigh this week to lend their voices to Hurricane Matthew relief efforts.
Craig Schulman, Ciaran Sheehan and Mark Jacoby have separately performed in numerous Broadway shows including “Les Miserables,” “Ragtime” and “Carousel.” The one they have in common – Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Phantom of the Opera” – gives title to Tuesday’s benefit: Three Phantoms in Concert.
The two-hour concert will include music from several Broadway shows, including “Phantom,” “Les Miz” and “Guys and Dolls.”
The three men are donating their time to the effort. “We want to raise the absolute most money that we can for the victims in North Carolina,” Schulman said in a statement. “Seeing the destruction and devastation has touched us all.”
All proceeds will benefit the N.C. Baptists on Mission’s flood recover and relief efforts.
Local McDonald’s in Central N.C. along with Duke Energy and Ticketmaster have partnered with Tim Stevens, founder of Garner’s own Broadway Voices (and a former N&O sports writer), to host the benefit concert.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Memorial Auditorium in the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center, 2 E South St., Raleigh. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at Ticketmaster or by calling 800-745-3000 or at the Duke Energy Center Box Office on on the Wilmington Street side of the Center.
Comments