Backstage with the Grinch

Backstage with the Grinch as he prepares for Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! the Musical at the DPAC.
Jill Knight jknight@newsobserver.com

Pets

Ivy the dog can fetch craft beer from fridge and paint

Practically anyone with a dish towel, an empty beer can, a little kibble and whole lot of patience can teach a dog to fetch a beer. Ivy Kite, though, can fetch beer, water, wine or soda on demand and paint pictures. Her paintings selling worldwide. The Aussie's work has also benefited animal welfare charities.

Arts & Culture

'Public Displays' puts art of kissing in the spotlight

VIDEO: Marsha Gordon, an N.C. State film professor, inspired by Thomas Edison's 1896 film in which he filmed actors John Rice and May Irwin nuzzling and kissing for 19 seconds, decided to update it to the modern day. The result is “Public Displays,” which is billed as an interactive video installation and performance piece at Flanders Gallery in downtown Raleigh. The last filming session will be 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Valentine’s Day. Video courtesy of publicdisplays.org

Arts & Culture

Pittsboro potter Hewitt wins grant

Pittsboro, NC potter Mark Hewitt has been awarded a prestigious United States Artists Fellowship which comes with a $50,000 grant to honor his pursuit of his craft for the past 33 years. Hewitt, 60, known for his giant pots and fine glazes says he will use the grant to fix his showroom barn roof and acquire some new pottery gear to replace his worn or broken pieces. The grant's most important use, he says, will allow him to make very low interest loans to his apprentice potters so they may start their own careers.

SciTech

Thermonuclear Art from the Sun

A NASA video created using the Solar Dynamics Observatory, which captures images of the Sun, each of which highlights a different temperature of solar material, presents the nuclear fire of the Sun in incredible detail.

Arts & Culture

Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble

Chuck Davis has led the African American Dance Ensemble for more than 30 years. Davis and his ensemble have performed across the country and around the world. He was named one of America’s 100 “irreplaceable dance treasures” by the Dance Heritage Coalition. Here in the Triangle, the American Dance Festival at Duke University in June dedicated its 82nd season to Davis, also known as “Baba Chuck.” Read more.

Arts & Culture

How to party like a Victorian steampunk

"Lushington's Lounge" features deejay/barista Emmett Davenport and co-host "Lady Attercop" trying out a series of Victorian-era cocktails. It's the video counterpart to Davenport's long-running "steampunk" radio series, "The Clockwork Cabaret" (clockworkcabaret.com).

Entertainment Videos