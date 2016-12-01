5 things to get you in a holiday mood this weekend in the Triangle

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Light the tower
6 p.m. Friday; American Tobacco Amphitheater, 300 Blackwell St., Durham; free; americantobaccocampus.com
The annual lighting of the American Tobacco Tower features live music from local school choruses as well as visits from Santa and a special guest from the “Grinch” musical at nearby DPAC.
Homestead Holiday
6:45-9:15 p.m. Friday (also Dec. 9); Duke Homestead State Historic Site, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham; $6 ($3 kids 10 & under); dukehomestead.org
Experience the “Christmas by Candlelight” tour with costumed interpreters and period decorations from the 1870s – plus storytelling, hot cider and cookies, live music and dancing.
Christmas at Stagville
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Hwy, Durham; free (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), $3-$5 (4-6 p.m.); stagville.org
Learn about the Christmas traditions of enslaved and free people by touring the historic homes of slaves, sharecroppers and slaveholders. There’s a special lantern tour from 4-6 p.m.
WinterFest
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday; City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St., Raleigh; free; godowntownraleigh.com/winterfest
Fun for the whole family – Ferris wheel, carousel, SuperSlide, Santa’s Village, a Gingerbread House Competition, food trucks, live bands (including Holy Ghost Tent Revival), and of course, ice skating and the official tree lighting.
Boylan Art Walk
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; Boylan Heights, downtown Raleigh; free; boylanheights.org
For the 24th year, than 100 artists display and sell art work from their porches, homes and studios in the historic Boylan Heights neighborhood.
Comments