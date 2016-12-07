Theater Picks: ‘Santaland Diaries’ at Raleigh’s Theatre in the Park

If you need a break from the traditional holiday shows of Scrooges, Sugar Plum Fairies and Grinches, then Theatre in the Park’s production of “The Santaland Diaries” is just for you. The one-man show, based on humorist David Sedaris’ popular short story, stars Jesse R. Gephart as Crumpet the Macy’s Elf. (PS - It’s definitely not for the kiddies! Mature audiences only).
$24 (seniors/students/military $18). 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday (through Dec. 18). 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com.
