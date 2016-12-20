Catch comedian Andy Woodhull live – before he’s a sitcom star

If this was 25 years ago, Andy Woodhull would have his own sitcom.
A standup comic with 13 years of experience under the belt, Woodhull has the kind of background TV execs would’ve eaten up back in the day. Along with touring the country doing shows, making appearances on “Conan,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and his own half-hour special on Comedy Central, and releasing three comedy albums, he’s also a husband and stepdad to two teenage daughters.
Can’t you just imagine Woodhull in a sitcom based on his life, making wacky quips while he does his family-man thing?
“That would be great, wouldn’t it?” asks Woodhull, 36, as he’s driving back home to Raleigh after doing a gig in Peoria. He’s also the kind of clean-cut, Midwestern-born comic middle America could easily fall in love with.
“I can work clean because I don’t curse often,” he says. “I think I just talk in comedy in the same voice that I talk in real life. So, it’s not that I would never curse, but I don’t really curse a ton in real life. So, if you come to one of my live shows, I may curse once or twice.”
But just because dude doesn’t unload a barrage of four-letter words in his act doesn’t mean he’s afraid to get down and dirty.
“I don’t intentionally work clean. I write about and talk about things that make me laugh. So, there’s a lot of sex jokes in my act. … I think it’s funny not to be so vulgar and try to just craft things in a roundabout way.”
Until the networks come knocking with development deals, Woodhull continues the standup grind. He’s back at Goodnights this week, doing a three-night stint (ending Friday) which is beginning to become a holiday tradition.
“I did Christmas last year (at Goodnights) as well,” he says. “I would be happy if it was a tradition. Goodnights is an amazing comedy club. It’s really one of the best in the country. There are just smart, really fun crowds every show that they have, and it’s pretty great for me that I get to work and don’t have to travel.”
Of course, Woodhull has nothing but lovely things to say about the club. That’s where he met his wife of three years.
“I was an opening act when I met my wife at the club,” he remembers. They knew each other vaguely, since their families back in Indiana knew each other. “I reached out to her and invited her to the show. And, then, we dated long distance for about two-and-a-half, maybe three years. So, we decided to get married and then I moved to Raleigh just to be with her and the kids.”
After bouncing around from St. Louis to Chicago (where he performed alongside such future movie/TV stars as Hannibal Buress, T.J. Miller and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer) to LA, Woodhull is truly at home in both Raleigh and in the Raleigh comedy scene.
“I’m here because of my family, and I’m also here because of airplanes and internet,” he says. “They’ve made the country a lot smaller. I think it used to be that you had to live in New York and LA to be successful in standup comedy, and I think it could still help. But we were talking earlier about how you have to live a life to be able to talk about life. You know, everything cool that’s happened to me in standup comedy, like ‘The Tonight Show,’ ‘Conan,’ my half-hour special – all that has happened since I moved to Raleigh. So, I like it here. I love being with my family and I love living the experiences that I can talk about that are relatable to people.”
A funny, down-to-Earth comedian who’s also a caring husband and father – seriously, how does this guy NOT have his own show yet?
Details
Who: Andy Woodhull
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday
Where: Goodnights Comedy Club, 861 W. Morgan St., Raleigh
Cost: $10 Wednesday; $13 Thursday; $17 Friday
Details: 919-828-5233 or goodnightscomedy.com
Comments