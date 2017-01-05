Win ‘A Zesty Year of Boynton’ wall calendar for 2017

New year, new calendar!
Sandra Boynton’s colorful characters – surfing cows, tea-sipping dinosaurs, partying pigs, hungry hippos and more – will bring a bit of humor and charm to each month of the year. Bonus: an unexplained chicken for each month.
The calendar features 12 color illustrations by Boynton, who has written and illustrated over fifty children’s books and seven general audience books, selling more than 60 million of them.
If you’d like to win the “Zesty Year of Boynton” wall calendar, send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Jan. 8) and include your mailing address. Please put “Boynton” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
