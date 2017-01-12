Theater Picks: Civil War drama ‘The Whipping Man’ begins at RLT

Matthew Lopez’s “The Whipping Man” begins a three-week run at Raleigh Little Theatre Friday, a Civil War drama that references the Jewish faith in the American South at the time. A wounded Confederate soldier goes home after the war at Passover to find his family missing and two male slaves remaining. While they take care of him, they wrestle with their new relationships.
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday (through Jan. 29). $24 (seniors/students $20). 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org.
Other highlights
- Delta Boys Theater Company stages Sarah Ruhl’s adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” at Durham’s Manbites Dog Theater. Details at manbitesdogtheater.org.
- PlayMakers Repertory Company’s offers Brian Mertes and Jim Findlay’s adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s “De Profundis,” a work-in-progress performed by Nicole Villamil. Details at playmakersrep.org.
- Newly formed Stageworks Theatre of Holly Springs produces its first play, “Always a Bridesmaid.” Details at hollyspringsnc.us/Calendar.aspx.
