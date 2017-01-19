Sarah Silverman will pull no punches at Carolina Theatre show in Durham

Sarah Silverman is the first to admit she’s maybe not for everyone.
The provocative comedian and actress (and writer and producer) has even unnerved tough New York audiences – not an easy thing to do. For instance, a routine at Joe’s Pub a decade ago had a few people heading for the exits. (“I was raped by a doctor, which is so bittersweet for a Jewish girl,” Silverman cracked.)
“People have every right to leave if I’m not their cup of tea,” Silverman says. “It’s probably the most respectful response to what one finds distasteful. I’m not for everyone and that’s alright with me. It’s why I keep my overhead low.”
Silverman, who will perform Friday at the Carolina Theatre in Durham, lets it all hang out during what many see as a politically correct era. She doesn’t care who she offends and she sticks her neck out, whether she is performing or engaging in politics. She made headlines at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last year when she told Bernie Sanders supporters they were being ridiculous for not supporting Hillary Clinton.
Silverman has been openly upset about Clinton’s losing bid for president. But she has rebounded and has advice for those moping over Donald Trump’s presidency.
“Be an active citizen,” Silverman says. “Vote, protest, maybe move from a bank to a credit union. Don’t put your money in places that invest in stuff you don’t believe in. We live in a country run by actual money addicts who are so greedy. So as consumers we have great power by being aware of what we buy and where that money goes.
“Sorry this interview is not very funny,” she adds. “I’ll work on that.”
And Silverman is plenty funny. Her 2007-2010 sitcom, “The Sarah Silverman Program” on Comedy Central, was one of the funnier shows of the prior decade. She was hilarious as a fictionalized version of herself – an unemployed, irresponsible narcissist.
Would Silverman ever attempt to create another sitcom?
“Not a nightly one anyway,” Silverman said. “I’m a quality-of-life gal. That (14-hour a day) schedule is not for me. I like doing a whole bunch of different kinds of things.”
Like going on a tour. The faint of heart should be prepared, because Silverman will not pull punches when she hits the Carolina Theatre stage Friday.
“I’ll talk about the basics,” Silverman says. “Family, God, abortion and sex.”
And then there is always politics to keep Silverman busy. She’s already looking forward to the next presidential election.
“I’m hoping for (first lady) Michelle (Obama) in 2020,” she says.
Details
Who: Sarah Silverman
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: The Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham
Cost: $46.22-$78.47
Info: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org
Comments