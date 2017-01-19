Theater Picks: ‘Heisenberg’ staged by Burning Coal Theatre

Fresh from a Broadway run that closed in December, Simon Stephen’s “Heisenberg” gets a staging by Raleigh’s Burning Coal Theatre Company starring Equity actors Tom McCleister and Sarah Hankins. A freewheeling 42-year-old woman and a quiet 75-year-old man meet accidentally, a connection is formed and a surprising, ever-changing relationship ensues (the title comes from scientist Werner Heisenberg’s “Uncertainty Principle”).
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday (through Feb. 5). $25 (seniors $20, students/military $15). 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org.
Other highlights
- N.C. Theatre’s production in Fletcher Opera Theater of the popular play with music, “Always… Patsy Cline,” chronicles the unlikely friendship between the famed country singer and a housewife. Details at nctheatre.com.
- The first area production of the audience-participation hit, “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” plays Cary’s Cypress Manor, where ticket holders attend the wedding and party at the reception while the play unfolds around them. Details at tonyandtinaraleigh.com.
