Your weekend: Daniel the Tiger is in town, plus a day for Trekkies

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Trekkie Alert
8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh; $46-$76; ncsymphony.org
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Star Trek,” the N.C. Symphony presents “A Star Trek Spectacular” concert conducted by Jack Everly. Also, music from “Star Wars,” “E.T.” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
Dangling Loafer
8 p.m. Friday; Kings, 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh; $5; kingsraleigh.com
The Dangling Loafer stand-up comedy showcase celebrates five years with a special show that includes Brad Schnurr, Kevin Kinner, Kathleen McDonald, Steve Lesser and more.
Tiger in town
2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham; $29.50-$39.50; dpacnc.com
The “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!” shows, based on the popular PBS Kids series, features the red-sweatered tiger and his friends exploring their Neighborhood of Make-Believe with singing, dancing and surprises.
Tet Fest
11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; N.C. State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh; $5-$8 (under 7 free); vietraleigh.org
The Vietnamese-American Association of Raleigh presents this annual celebration, which includes traditional food and music, plus lion dances, children’s games and martial arts.
Food truck rodeo
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday; Durham Central Park, 50 Foster St., Durham; durhamcentralpark.org
More than 50 trucks (including local beer vendors) will be at this winter food truck rodeo, which will have music from Duke’s WXDU 88.7 DJs and inflatables for the kids.
