Zelda Fitzgerald could be ‘The Beginning of Everything’ for Raleigh author

0:23 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands