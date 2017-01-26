This weekend: Another shot for Three Kings, plus Winter Wonderland

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Eat up
Through Sunday; $10-$15 for lunch, $20-$30 for dinner; trirestaurantweek.com
The annual Triangle Restaurant Week winter event continues with restaurants in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Apex, Pittsboro, Morrisville and Durham offering 3 course prix fixe lunches and dinners. Visit the website for participating restaurants.
Winter Wonderland
3:30-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Saturday; Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary; $18; townofcary.org
The whole family can enjoy tubing and sledding at Cary’s annual Winter Wonderland event. The town provides all tubes and sleds, no personal equipment permitted. Check for special hours for different age groups; pre-registration is required.
African American fest
10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday; N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh; free; ncmuseumofhistory.org
The 16th annual African American Cultural Celebration celebrates more than 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, authors, artists and much more.
Chinese New Year
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; University Place, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill; free; chlightup.org
At the first Chapel Hill Chinese New Year LIGHTUP Lantern Festival, celebrating the Chinese New Year and the town’s cultural diversity, you can create your own lantern, experience Dragon Dancing, authentic Chinese food and more.
3 kings, take 2
1-4 p.m. Saturday; Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St., Cary; free; diamanteinc.org
The annual Three Kings Day Parade, part of the Christmas holiday tradition in Spanish speaking countries, got rescheduled from Jan. 10 thanks to the snow and ice.
