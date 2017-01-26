This weekend: Another shot for Three Kings, plus Winter Wonderland

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes Pause

1:55 Is it OK to criticize Barron Trump, son of the President?

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session