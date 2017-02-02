This weekend: Krispy Kreme Run, Russian Festival, Lego-palooza and more

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Krispy Kreme Challenge
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; N.C. State Bell Tower, 2011 Hillsborough St., Raleigh; free for spectators (runners $35-$50); krispykremechallenge.com
You know it, you love it, and even if you don’t run it, this race is great fun. Line the streets and cheer for the physical strength and intestinal fortitude of the participants – many of whom are costumed. Proceeds donated to the N.C. Children’s Hospital.
Russian Festival
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday; Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex; free (some performances require $8-$10 tickets); thehalle.org
Resisting the urge to make jokes here, but you know. Maybe we should all go? Learn about Russian culture by eating traditional foods, watching concerts and taking dance classes.
Lego-palooza
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday; Morehead Planetarium, 250 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill; free; moreheadplanetarium.org
For the 14th year, the N.C. Lego Users Group will create an awe-inspiring display using Legos. Great for ages 6 and up.
American Indian Powwow
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday; N.C. School of Science and Math, 1219 Broad St., Durham; $5 (children under 5 free); ncssm.edu
The 26th annual American Indian Powwow is a celebration of American Indian dance, music, arts and crafts.
Hippo Awards
8 p.m. Saturday; ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro; $20-$22; artscenterlive.org or themonti.org
Each year, The Monti storytellers group gives out awards for the best stories told there in the previous calendar year. Awards are in the categories of Comedy, Drama and Overall. There also will be a new lineup of stories.
