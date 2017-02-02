NC Opera’s artistic director Timothy Myers stepping down

Timothy Myers, the North Carolina Opera’s artistic and music director, is stepping down from his post at the end of September to pursue his expanding career across the U.S. and overseas.
Myers conducted his first performances for the company in January 2008, known then as the Opera Company of North Carolina. He was designated artistic director and principal conductor in 2010 when the company merged with Capital Opera Raleigh to become North Carolina Opera.
Comfortable in a wide range of operatic styles, he has drawn consistent praise for his productions, ranging from Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto” to Tchaikovsky’s” Eugene Onegin” and Wagner’s “Das Rheingold.” He has made a particular impact leading concert presentations of complete operas, including Dvorak’s “Rusalka” and Verdi’s “Aida.”
Myers has been in demand outside his North Carolina Opera duties, having conducted productions for the opera companies of Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., along with international engagements with Opera Africa in Johannesburg and the Wexford Festival Opera in Ireland, for which he has been re-engaged for another production this fall. He also has upcoming projects with Lyric Opera of Chicago and New York’s Metropolitan Opera.
Myers will conduct Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers” for the North Carolina Opera on April 28 and 30, and returns as guest conductor for a concert opera production during the 2017-2018 season. “We are going to miss him,” says Eric Mitchko, general director of North Carolina Opera, “but we are thrilled to see his career thriving. We’ll always be grateful for the incredible work he has done with us and for this community.”
Comments