‘The God Game’ is thought provoking but Sonorous Road’s production falters

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?' Pause

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:19 Video: How scientists detected gravity waves and proved Einstein correct

4:05 Massive black hole devours passing star