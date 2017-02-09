This weekend: A history tour, a film festival and Darwin Day

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
The circus
7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday; PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh; $20-$100; thepncarena.com
Don’t forget the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is in town, and for the last time ever.
SHIMMER
6-10 p.m. Friday; Downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro; free; shimmerevent.com
Take in more than 20 illuminated art installations and light projections from artists in indoor and outdoor settings at SHIMMER: The Art of Light. Check website for venues.
History tour
1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday; N.C. History Museum, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh; free; ncmuseumofhistory.org
This docent-led African-American History Highlights Tour throughout the museum will focus on the contributions of African-Americans to North Carolina history.
Hayti Heritage Film Fest
Through Saturday; Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham; $6 per day; hayti.org
The 23rd annual film festival showcases diverse works of, by and about people of African descent. The festival presents short and full-length films by rising and established filmmakers. Ticket includes food and beverage. See full schedule at website.
Darwin Day
2-3:30 p.m. Sunday; N.C. Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill; free; ncbg.unc.edu
Celebrate what Charles Darwin called the “most wonderful plant in the world” – the Venus Flytrap. Learn about Darwin’s studies of the flytrap and its natural history, plus the plant’s evolutionary biology and current conservation efforts. A reception follows. Advance registration required.
