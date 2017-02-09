Theater Picks: Musical ‘Zuccotti Park’ staged by Justice Theater Project

The musical “Zuccotti Park” captures the spirit of 2011’s Occupy Wall Street protests in the title’s location in New York City’s financial district. Vatrena King and Catherine Hurd’s 2015 work follows two American soldiers returning from Iraq who become involved with the rally against corporate greed and corruption. The Justice Theater Project production plays Raleigh’s Umstead Park United Church of Christ.
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday (through Feb. 26). $22 (seniors/military $17, students $14; Sunday 2/12 all tickets $14). 919-264-7089 or thejusticetheaterproject.org.
Other highlights
- Raleigh Little Theatre stages the regional premiere of the London and Broadway hit, “One Man, Two Guvnors,” an update of Goldani’s “The Servant of Two Masters.” Details at raleighlittletheatre.org.
- Theatre in the Park presents the world premiere of “N” by area Adrienne Earle Pender, a play about the African-American actor, Charles S. Gilpin, and playwright Eugene O’Neill. Details at theatreinthepark.com.
- Connor McPherson’s “The Night Alive,” about a man at loose ends who rescues an abused woman and begins a relationship, gets a staging from Honest Pint Theatre Company at North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre. Details at honestpinttheatre.org.
