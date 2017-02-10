Raleigh Little Theatre’s ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ is a slapstick success

Sometimes you just need a little silliness to counter problems of the day. Raleigh Little Theatre’s “One Man, Two Guvnors” has it in spades, with knee-slappers and groaners galore. It’s not high art, but with the show’s combination of Monty Python-like situations and Carol Burnett-style characterizations, resistance is futile.
The show is an updating by British playwright Richard Bean of Carlo Goldini’s 1746 comedy, “The Servant of Two Masters.” Bean sets his version in 1963 Brighton while retaining the commedia dell’arte stock characters and circumstances.
The plot is too convoluted to relate here but it revolves around Francis, an out of work musician who manages to become employed by two bosses (“guvnors”), a gangster and a rich gentleman. The complications of keeping them from finding out about each other, especially after several connections between the employers are revealed, lead to hilarious word play, slapstick and naughty asides.
Although the script allows all 11 cast members to shine, the show can’t work without a true leading comic. Jesse Gephart gives a stellar performance as Francis, his tireless exuberance, endearing characterization and impressive agility ensure the production’s success. He’s particularly adept at making so much seem improvised and has great fun interacting with audience members.
The women in the show are especially strong, from Kirsten Ehlert’s cross-dressing Roscoe/Rachel and Diana McQueen’s quip-prone feminist Dolly to Amy White’s dim-witted bride-to-be Pauline. Among the men, Gus Allen’s narcissistic actor Alan and C. Aaron Alderman’s snooty head waiter Gareth are distinctly amusing, along with audience favorite Dustin Britt, whose elderly waiter Alfie stops the show trying to open a wine bottle.
Rod Rich’s no-holds-barred direction brings out many riotous moments on Thomas Mauney’s vaudeville theater setting, which accommodates nine scene changes. These occur behind lowered curtains while music director Craig Johnson and three additional band members play the show’s original between-the-scenes songs, often joined by the actors in various combinations.
At two hours and 20 minutes, including intermission, the show seems long, with the songs breaking the hilarity’s flow. There’s also some foul language that seems out of place in an otherwise old-fashioned atmosphere.
But there’s no denying the show’s power to render you helpless, so just give in and forget your troubles.
Details
What: “One Man, Two Guvnors”
Where: Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 16-18, 23-25; 3 p.m. Feb. 12, 19, 26
Tickets: $27 (seniors/students $23; $15 for all Feb. 12)
Info: 821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org
