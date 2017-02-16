Triangle Weekend: Marc Maron and Jay Leno bring the laughs

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Home show
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh; $7; raleighspringshow.com
The Downtown Raleigh Home show has special guests The Fabulous Beekman Boys and also John Gidding from HGTV shows “Designed to Sell” and “Curb Appeal: The Block.” Also visit the 1,400-square-foot Idea House – built completely on-site – and The Recipe Cooking Stage.
Comedy Festival
Through Feb. 25; DSI Comedy Theater, 462 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill; The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro; Local 506, 506 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill; $10-$25; nccomedyarts.com
The 16th annual N.C. Comedy Arts Festival continues with stand-up, improv acts and more.
Jay Leno
7:30 p.m. Friday; Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham; $55-$80; dpacnc.com
The former host of “The Tonight Show” returns to the Triangle for an evening of stand-up.
Marc Maron
8 p.m. Friday; Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham; $32-$100; carolinatheatre.org
Or if you like your comedy a little edgier, comedian and podcast king Marc Maron is performing a few blocks away. Boomer lives!
Cupid’s Undie Run
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Solas, 419 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh; $35; cupidsundierun.org
For this short race – proceeds benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation – you run a mile in your underwear (if you’re shy, that part isn’t required) and then party with the other racers. There’s a fee to run, but it’s free to stand on the sidewalks and gawk.
