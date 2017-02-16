Theater Picks: Catch ‘Saturday Night Fever’ at Memorial Auditorium

If you are nostalgic for the disco era or are just a fan of the movie, “Saturday Night Fever,” then the touring musical production presented by N.C. Theatre and Broadway Series South is for you. The story of Tony and Stephanie has over a dozen hit songs, including “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Deep is Your Love.”
Memorial Auditorium, Raleigh. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $25-$90. 919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com.
Other highlights
- NCSU’s University Theatre stages “The Secret Garden,” the Broadway musical version of the classic book about the 11-year-old orphan who goes to live with her reclusive uncle. Details at theatre.arts.ncsu.edu.
- The fast-paced farce, “Noises Off,” about a problem-plagued touring theater company, plays this weekend at William Peace University. Details at peace.edu/news-events.
- Durham’s Manbites Dog Theater brings the area’s first production of Tanya Barfield’s “Bright Half Life,” which follows a couple, Erica and Vicky, as they meet, marry, raise children and divorce. Details at manbitesdogtheater.org.
