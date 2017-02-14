Theater in the Park’s ‘N’ beautifully wrought

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

8:20 Cooper offers compromise HB2 repeal proposal

1:34 Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?

0:18 Check out the moves of this sheriff's deputy