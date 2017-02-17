‘Bright Half Life’ shines at Manbites Dog

Tanya Barfield’s 2015 “Bright Half Life” is a loving but clear-eyed overview of one couple’s history through non-linear fragments, mimicking the way memories come flashing back. Manbites Dog Theater’s artful production again proves the company’s preeminence in staging contemporary plays.
Erica and Vicky meet in an office, have a whirlwind romance, break up, get back together, get married, have kids, drift apart and divorce. Along the way they deal with office politics (Vicky is Erica’s supervisor), race differences (Erica is white, Vicky is black); career clashes (Erica accepts a job out-of-state; Vicky is promoted to top management) and family objections (to the relationship and the legal marriage). But they also have many glorious times together, supporting and relying on each other.
What makes this 75-minute one-act unique is the breathtaking way Barfield weaves together short scenes of the couple’s life, many as brief as one sentence or a single word. Sometimes they show an effect before a cause or the return of a scene viewed from a different perspective, requiring audiences to collect and assemble the pieces for a complete picture.
Jenni Mann Becker’s brilliant lighting design signals time jumps with instantaneous switching from warm to cool and every gradation between. Joseph Amodei’s sound design provides additional markers with natural ambience or electronic notes.
Sonya Leigh Drum’s asymmetrical set of ramps and platforms allows quick changes with just a few steps or body adjustments. Multiple lighting fixtures attached to the set, as well as dozens of hanging bulbs as a backdrop, further establish the unreal world of memory.
Tamara Kissane infuses Erica with amorous exuberance, sorrowful doubt and bitter acceptance as needed, turning from romantic to badgering during a split-second shift. She invites deep scrutiny through her marvelous range of expression.
JoRose gives Vicky appropriate calm and confidence, along with some measured reserve reflecting Vicky’s concern about her public image. Although Vicky displays a narrower range of emotions, at Thursday’s preview, JoRose was still exploring how to indicate them fully. Also, she and Kissane speak too quietly in intimate moments, lowering energy and projection.
Under Jules Odendahl-James vibrant direction, the two work beautifully together, demonstrating the many joys and sorrows of relationships that should strike chords with every audience member.
Dicks: music_theater@lycos.com
Details
What: “Bright Half Life”
Where: Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham
When: 8:15 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 23-25, March 1-4; 2 p.m. Feb. 26
Tickets: $20 (Wednesday-Thursday, $12); discounts for seniors/ military/students
Info: 919-682-3343 or manbitesdogtheater.org
