Art exhibits Spring 2017

Artist Studios Of Fearrington
919-471-3066 or FearringtonArtists.org
▪ Annual open studio tour, 24 artists from Fearrington Village will open their studios to the public. 10 a.m.-5 pm. April 1, and noon-5 p.m. April 2.
Artspace
201 East Davie St., Raleigh
919-821-2787, www.artspacenc.org
▪ “Location Unknown,” Gail Biederman, Chad Erpelding & Travis Head. A group show featuring textiles, paper collage and drawing. Through March 18. (Gallery One)
▪ “But if the Crime is Beautiful,” a solo exhibition with sculpture, photography and performances from Lauren Kalman.” March 25-May 13, receptions April 7 and May 5. (Gallery One)
▪ “Holding On,” Jessica Dupuis, Karen Hillier & Sarah Malakoff, ceramics, collage and photography. March 3-April 15, receptions March 3 and April 7. (Gallery Two)
▪ “Come Closer,” Holly Fischer, ceramicist, March 3-25, reception March 3. (Upfront gallery)
▪ Site-Specific Installation by Jeff Bell & Megan Sullivan March 3-May 27, reception March 3. (Lobby)
▪ Artspace 30th Anniversary Retrospective, A Look at Artspace Artissts, April 21-June 3. (Gallery Two)
CAM RALEIGH
409 W. Martin St. $5; free on First Fridays.
919-261-5920; camraleigh.org
▪ Leonardo Drew, March 3- June 4.
▪ Gun Show David Hess, May 21-Aug. 6.
▪ No Damsel Dorian Lynde, May 21-Aug. 6.
Eyes on Main Street
▪ Six blocks of Nash Street, the main street in Wilson, will be transformed into a gallery featuring 100 large-scale photographs from 100 photographers from 49 countries on display for 100 days. April 8-July 16. There will be a street party April 8. Free. 252-243-8440; www.eyesonmainsgtreetwilson.com
N.C. Museum of Art
2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh
919-839-6262; ncartmuseum.org/
▪ Ansel Adams: Masterworks, 48 photographs from his “Museum Set,” a collection of photographs personally selected by Adams as a representation of the best work. Through May 7.
▪ “Glory of Venice: Renaissance Paintings 1470–1520,” 50 paintings, printed books and pages that illustrate a crucial period in the history of Venetian art and culture, March 4-June 18.
▪ Art in Bloom, more than 50 floral masterpieces inspired by the NCMA’s permanent collection and created by world-class floral designers, March 30-April 2.
▪ Quayola: Pleasant Places, a series of digital paintings by U.K.–based artist Quayola that explore the boundary between representation and abstraction, inspired by the work of Vincent van Gogh, March 18-Aug. 30.
▪ “You + Me,” photographs. April 8-Sept. 3.
▪ “Looking South: Photographs by Eudora Welty,” a portfolio of photographs by the American novelist and short story writer, produced by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in 1992 (with Welty selecting the images and printing techniques)s. April 8-Sept. 3.
Nasher Museum
2001 Campus Drive, Durham
▪ Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush, the first solo exhibition in a museum for the Chicago-born artist featuring a 10-year survey of approximately 30 paintings, watercolors and collages. Through July 16,.
▪ All Matterings of Mind: Transcendent Imagery from the Contemporary Collection, March 2, Aug. 27.
▪ Rouault’s Miserere et Guerre, a a series of 21 intaglio prints by French artist Georges Rouault (1871–1958), March 18-July 2.
Raleigh Fine Arts Artists Exhibition
Exhibition in the Betty McCain Gallery, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh
▪ All media, juried exhibition, with approximately 75 works of art, March 12-April 27. Show opens with a lecture by juror Michael Rooks, curator of contemporary and modern art at the High Museum in Atlanta. Sponsored by Raleigh Fine Arts Society. www.raleighfinearts.org
