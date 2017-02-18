Spring Preview: Classical performances

Carolina Performing Arts
Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. 919-843-3333; www.carolinaperformingarts.org
▪ Heroes Tribute: A Celebration of the Music of Philip Glass, David Bowie and Brian Eno, featuring UNC Symphony Orchestra with Tonu Kalam conducting and a Merge Records Group with Dan Bejar, Brad Cook, Mac McCaughan, William Tyler, Ken Vandermark, Jenn Wasner and Joe Westerlund. 7:30 p.m. March 5. $20.
▪ Mark Padmore, tenor with Jonathan Biss, piano, 7:30 p.m. March 8. $25, $39. Tickets range from $19-$69.
▪ Gaechinger Cantorey (choir and baroque orchestra of the Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart), 8 p.m. April 14.
▪ Behzod Abduraimov, piano, 7:30 p.m., April 18. $25.
Chamber Music Raleigh
Shows at 3 p.m., SECU Auditorium, N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh.
$12-$14. www.ncartmuseum.org; 919-821-2030, www.chambermusicraleigh.org
▪ Cello Fourum, March 5.
▪ Raleigh Camerata,April 23.
▪ Blue Mountain Ensemble, May 14.
Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle
Concerts at 3 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham.
$30, students free. 919-560-3030, www.thecot.org
▪ “A Viennese Trio,” with soloist Olivier Stankiewicz on oboe, March 26.
▪ “Italian Opera and the Sacred” with the Concert Singers of Cary and from the Julliard School of Music soprano soloist Felicia Moore, mezzo soloist Samantha Hankey, tenor soloist Gerard Schneider and bass soloist Andrew Munn, May 7.
Chapel Hill Philharmonia
682-8754, www.chapelhillphilharmonia.org
▪ Spring concert, directed by Don Oehler and a performance by the winner of the Young Artists Concerto Competition, 7:30 p.m. April 30, Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, Chapel Hill. Free.
Choral Society of Durham
$22. 919-560-2733 or http://choral-society.org/concerts/tickets/
▪ Brahms “Nänie”and Kodaly’s “Te Deum”with Duke Chorale and Durham Medical Orchestra, conducted by Verena Mösenbichler-Bryant, 4 p.m. Feb. 26, Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham.
▪ The Chamber Choir of the Choral Society of Durham, Rodney Wynkoop, conductor, presents Schubert Serenade: A Concert of Chamber Music with Ciompi Quartet, 8 p.m. April 7, First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham.
▪ Berlioz’s “Deum” and Poulenc’s “Gloria” with Riverside High School Chorus and Duke Chapel Choir, 4 p.m. April 30, Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham.
Concert Singers of Cary
$20 adults, $18 age 55 and older, plus fees. www.concertsingers.org
▪ “The Red Priest of Venice,” music by Antonio Vivaldi and women’s composers of the Ospedale featuring the Concert Singers of Cary Symphonic Choir, The Concert Singers of Cary Chamber Choir and the Mallarmé Chamber Players with conductor Nathan Leaf, 7:30 p.m. March 25, Saint Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary.
Duke Performances
Unless otherwise noted shows at 8 p.m., Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, Durham.
919-684-4444; dukeperformances.org
▪ Eric Whitacre Singers, choral music, Feb.28, Duke Chapel. $52 for VIP Seating, $42, $28, $15.
▪ Kirill Gerstein, Russian-born piano virtuoso. March 3. $38, $32, $15.
▪ Hagen Quartet featuring pianist Kirill Gerstein, March 4. $48, $42, $15.
▪ Cappella Pratensis, the Dutch vocal octet performing “Triptych: The Musical World of Hieronymus Bosch,” a tribute to painter Bosch on the 500th anniversary of his death, March 10. $32, $26, $15.
▪ Anat Cohen Quartet, Israeli-born saxophone and clarinet in a program of Latin American jazz, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., March 19, 21c Museum Hotel Durham. $34.
▪ Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord, with a program of contemporary classical music + J.S. Bach., March 23, Nelson Music Room. $28, $15.
▪ Hilary Hahn, violin, with Robert Levin, piano, March 24. $58, $48, $15.
▪ American Contemporary Music Ensemble and Theatre of Voices perform Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson’s Drone Mass, March 25. $32, $26, $15.
▪ Daniil Trifonov, Russian pianist plays a program of miniatures by Shostakovich and Stravinsky, along with Schumann’s Kreisleriana and Kinderszenen, March 31. $48, $42, $15.
▪ Anoushka Shankar pays tribute to her father Ravi Shankar, April 7, Page Auditorium. $55, $45, $40, $15.
▪ Alina Ibragimova, violin, and Cedric Tiberghien, piano, with a program of Bach, Brahms, Schubert, and a John Cage work dedicated to Bauhaus-trained artists Josef and Anni Albers, who left Germany in 1933 to teach at N.C.’s Black Mountain College. April 8. $38, $32, $15.
▪ Theatrical quartet DakhaBrakha performing a live score for “Earth,” a 1930 silent classic of Soviet cinema by Alexander Dovzhenko. April 14. $28, $22, $15.
▪ Cecile McLorin Salvant featuring Sullivan Fortner, piano. Jazz. April 15. $42, $36, $15.
▪ Richard Goode, piano, with five Beethoven sonatas, April 28. $48, $42, $15.
▪ Christian McBride Trio, jazz bassist with pianist Christian Sands and drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr. 5 and 7:30 p.m. April 30, 21c Museum Hotel, Durham. $34.
▪ Eighth Blackbird and Will Oldham, play works written for them by David Lang and Bryce Dessner of The National. May 6. $42, $36, $15.
▪ Ciompi Quartet, joined by British composer and scholar Gerard McBurney, a musical tour guide offering commentary on Beethoven String Quartet in D Major, op. 18, no, 3, and his String Quartet in C-sharp Minor, op. 131. April 1. $25, $15.
Durham Medical Orchestra
http://dmomusic.org/event/spring-2017-concert/ or 919-660-3306
▪ An Interactive, Educational Children’s Concert with excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s 4th Symphony with commentary and introduction to specific instruments woven in, 2-4 p.m. April 1, Emily K Center Gymnasium, 904 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. Free. http://nando.com/4jh . 919-660-3306.
▪ Spring concert, featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4” and Markowsky’s “Joyride,” 7:30 p.m. May 5, Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Duke University, Durham. Free.
Duke University Music Department
Shows at 8 p.m., Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, Durham.
919-684-4444 or http://tickets.duke.edu
▪ Duke Symphony Orchestra with guest artist Jimmy Gilmore, principle clarinetist (ret.) of the N.C. Symphony for a concert featuring Aaron Copland’s Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra with Harp and Piano. Other works on the program include Rossini’s Overture to “La Gazza Ladra (The Thieving Magpie),” and Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90. March 8. Free.
▪ Duke Chorale Spring Tour Concert, directed by Rodney Wynkoop, performing a diverse selection of vocal works ranging from the Renaissance to the present day, including American folk songs and spirituals. March 21. Free.
▪ Duke Jazz Ensemble with vibraphonist Joe Locke. April 7. $10, $5 senior citizens, students and youth 17 and under free.
Fearrington Village Singers
▪ On Wednesday, May 3, at 7:30 pm The Fearrington Village Singers will present their annual spring choral concert in The Barn at Fearrington Village in Pittsboro. This year’s concert is titled “All Aboard,” and features a selection of popular and traditional songs on the theme of travel and movement. The 72-voice Fearrington Village Singers perform under the direction of Matt Fry. Fearrington Village is located approximately 9 miles south of Chapel Hill on U.S. 15-501. Tickets are available at the door for $10. fvsingers.blogspot.com.
Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival
Tickets $30; $10 for students (except at CAM show).
www.ecu.edu/fourseasons or 1-800-ECU-ARTS
▪ The Cooperstown Quartet with Ara Gregorian and Hye-Jin Kim, violins; Maria Lambros, viola; Michael Kannen, cello performing string quartets by Mendelssohn, Janacek and Beethoven, 3 p.m., Feb. 26, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Raleigh.
▪ Chamber Music Dressed Down with Hye-Jin Kim and Elina Vahala, violins; Ara Gregorian, viola; Amit Peled, cello, performing works by Bach, Dohnanyi and others, 7:30 p.m., March 23, Contemporary Art Museum, Raleigh.
▪ Season finale with Robert McDonald, piano; Ara Gregorian, violin; Edward Arron, cello, performing Brahms’ Piano Trio in C Major and Smetana’s Piano Trio in G Minor, 4 p.m. April 9, Smedes–Emory Parlor, St. Mary’s School, Raleigh.
Halle Cultural Arts Center
Doors open at 2:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m., reception follows performance. 237 N. Salem St. Apex.
$12; $6 students 16 and younger. thehalle.org
▪ Boylan Bridge Brass Band, composed of members of the N.C. Symphony, Feb. 19 .
▪ Women Composers and Other Masters of the 19th Century: Pianist Jonathan Moyer and violinist Luciana Arraes showcase women composers, April 2.
Hillyer Community Chorus
Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. www.hillyercommunitychorus.org
▪ Spring Concert, a performance of Haydn Paukenmesse (Mass #9), 4 p.m. May 21. Free.
Meredith College
Recitals at Carswell Auditorium, concerts at Jones Auditorium. Free. 919-760-8536.
▪ Mimmi Fulmer, soprano, recital 7:30 p.m. March 1.
▪ Meredith College faculty recital: Jean Wozencraft-Ornellas, soprano, with collaborative artist Helen Gan, 7:30 p.m. March 13.
▪ Meredith College Winter Choral Concert, 3 p.m. March 19, Jones Chapel.
▪ Manny Laureano, trumpet, 7:30 p.m. March 21.
▪ Winter Sinfonietta Concert, 8 p.m. March 23.
▪ Concerto/Aria Concert, 8 p.m. March 24.
▪ Meredith College Spring Choral Concert with N.C. State Statesmen, 3 p.m. April 30, Jones Chapel.
▪ Meredith College Spring Sinfonietta Concert, 8 p.m. May 4.
▪ Octavia! Meredith College Piano Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. May 5, Carswell Auditorium.
North Carolina Chamber Music Institute
▪ Small ensembles mentored and taught by Triangle professional musicians including those of the N.C. Symphony presenting music by Mozart, Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich, 2 p.m. April 29 and 3 p.m. April 30, Church of the Nativity, 8849 Ray Road, Raleigh. Free. ncchambermusic.org/
North Carolina Master Chorale
919-856-9700 or ncmasterchorale.org
▪ “War and Peace,” 40 voices of the N.C. Master Chorale perform works on themes of conflict and reconciliation, under the direction of director Alfred Sturgis. 7:30 p.m. May 12, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Raleigh
N.C. Symphony
Shows at Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2. E. South St., Raleigh.
$18-$57 unless otherwise noted. 919-733-2750, ncsymphony.org.
▪ Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Memorial hall, UNC, Chapel Hill. Tickets start at $46.
▪ Lang Lang, pianist and Karina Canellakis, conductor, 7:30 p.m. March 1. Tickets start at $90.
▪ Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, 8 p.m. March 3-4, Meymandi; 7:30 p.m. March 6 at Memorial Hall, Chapel Hill.
▪ Strings at Kings, 9 p.m. March 10. $8.
▪ Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, 8 p.m March 11.
▪ Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen, pops concert, 8 p.m. March 17-18.
▪ Britten’s War Requiem, 8 p.m. April 7-8.
▪ Beethoven’s Ninth, 7:30 p.m. April 20-22
▪ Schubert’s “The Great” Symphony” April 27, Memorial Hall, UNC, Chapel Hill; 8 p.m. April 28-29 Meymandi.
▪ “The Pirates of Penzance” Grant Llewellyn conducting, 8 p.m. May 5-6, 3 p.m. May 6
▪ Brahms Symphony No. 1, Grant Llewellyn conducting, noon May 12.
▪ An Afternoon with Dr. Seuss, with David Glover conducting and the Triangle Youth Ballet, 1 and 4 p.m. May 13.
▪ Russian Nights, Grant Llewellyn conducting, 8 p.m. May 19-20.
Philharmonic Association
919-645-8434, www.philharmonic-association.org
▪ Jazz at Lincoln Center 2016 Silver Medalist - The Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble will be featured performing works from the Essentially Ellington and Savannah’s Swing Central Festival libraries, led by Dr. Gregg Gelb, 2 p.m. April 30, N.C. Museum of History, Edenton Street, Raleigh. Free.
▪ The Triangle Youth Philharmonic perform Glazunov’s “The Seasons” and concertmaster Caroline Jesalva featured in Lalo’s “ ymphonie Espagnole,” 7 p.m. May 2. Meymandi Concert Hall. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh. $5-$12.
▪ The Triangle Youth Philharmonic and Raleigh Dance Theatre team up to perform Glazunov’s ballet “The Seasons” 2 and 6 p.m. May 21, Jones Auditorium, Meredith College. Tickets tba. raleighdance.org, 919-834-1058
Raleigh Children’s Orchestra Concerts
A multi-level community string orchestra for children in grades 2 through 7.
Performances at 7 p.m. Free. 919-996-2329, www.MannMusicStudios.com
▪ March 2, Laurel Hills Community Center, 3808 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh.
▪ May 4, Sertoma Arts Center, 1400 W. Millbrook Roadd, Raleigh.
Raleigh Civic Symphony and Chamber Orchestra
Stewart Theatre, N.C. State Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh.
$10 adults, $8 Seniors, $5 Students, free under 12. https://tickets.arts.ncsu.edu/ 919-515-1100; http://raleighcivicsymphony.com
▪ Music of Soviet Russia, works composed in the post-Revolution Soviet Union with N.C. State faculty pianist Dr. Olga Kleiankina joining the chamber orchestra, 4 p.m. April 2.
▪ “A River Runs Through It,” in conjunction with N.C. State Live’s presentation of “The Nile Project” the Raleigh Civic Symphony presents music inspired by rivers and water. 4 p.m. April 23.
The Raleigh Concert Band
919-614-0643, http://theraleighconcertband.org/
▪ “Silhouettes” spring concert featuring pieces by Dmitri Shostakovich, Pavel Tschesnokoff and others. 7 p.m. April 8, Broughton High School, 723 St. Marys St., Raleigh. $10; $5 seniors and students, free children under 12.
The Raleigh Ringers
www.rr.org or 919-847-7574
▪ The Raleigh Ringers Spring Concert. The community handbell choir will be joined by the Virtuoso Ensemble, a group of auditioned handbell ringers from across the nation, 3 p.m. June 11, Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East South St., Raleigh. $10 students, $18 seniors, $20 adults ($16 advance March 1-May 30).
Raleigh Symphony Orchestra
Unless otherwise noted shows at Carswell Recital Hall, Meredith College, Raleigh. $12 adults $10, seniors/students, children under 12 are free.
919-546-9755, www.raleighsymphony.org
▪ New, Newer and Newest Music by American Composers, 3 p.m. March 12.
▪ Rising Stars, showcasing winners of RSO’s annual statewide concerto competition. 3 p.m. March 26, Jones Auditorium, Merediht College Raleigh. $20-$25.
▪ “The Journey of Marga and Bear,” a musical story of a young girl and her dog by the Free Spirits Ensemble, 3 p.m. April 2. $8 seniors/students $8, $5 ages 5-11, free for 4 and under.
▪ Music and her Silver Sound, music to Shakespeare’s classics, 3 p.m. May 7, Jones Auditorium, Meredith College. $20-$25.
Renaissance Centre
405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest. 919-435-9458
▪ Wake Forest Children’s Choir Spring Concert, directed by Kasie Ryan Brooks. 6 p.m. May 2. Free.
Smedes Parlor Concert Series
8 p.m., Saint Mary’s School, Smedes-Emory Parlor, 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Free.
919-424-4045; www.sms.edu/our-programs/arts
▪ A Journey to Peace: Spirituals in Concert with Marlissa Hudson, soprano and David Heid, piano. Feb.28.
Triangle Jewish Chorale Concert
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1200 W Cornwallis Road, Durham.
▪ “Leonard Bernstein: An American Original,” tribute to the conductor, composer and pianist. Highlights include selections from the opera “Candide” and the musical “West Side Story.” 3 p.m., May 21. Free.
Triangle Wind Ensemble
Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary.
$15, $5. 919-451-5177, www.trianglewind.org
▪ ““Tradewinds” the 50-member Triangle Wind Ensemble and the UNC-Chapel Hill Wind Ensemble, conducted by Evan Feldman, performing contemporary works for winds, brass, and percussion, 7:30 p.m. April 23, Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center, Raleigh. $15 adults, $5 students. www.brownpapertickets.com (search Triangle Wind Ensemble)
▪ “American Celebration” the music of America and a salute to veterans, 7:30 p.m. May 28, Booth Amphitheater, Cary. $26, $16 and free to veterans and children 12 and under.
Voce Camerata and Consort
▪ “Spanish and Dutch Masters of the Renaissance,” a program of music and song, 8 p.m,. May 5, Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 4415 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Raleigh.
VOICES
Tickets $17; $15 age 62 and up; $10 students 13 and older; free 12 and under unless otherwise noted. www.voiceschapelhill.org
▪ “Better is Peace,” Dona Nobis Pacem, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ proclamation of peace, and Te Deum, an anthem of praise by Karl Jenkins, performed by VOICES, the Chapel Hill Chorus, with soloist Jeanne Fischer and Gene Galvin, orchestra. 8 p.m. May 6, Memorial Hall at UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. $25; $20 age 62+: $20; $10 students 13+; free 12 and under.
▪ Cantari, the VOICES Ensemble, performing two works by NC composer Dan Locklair, 3 p.m. March 4, Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill.
▪ Cantari, the VOICES Ensemble, peforming Martin Palmeri’s Misa Tango from Argentina and other songs with Spanish origins. Sisters’ Voices Girls’ Choir joins. 7:30 p.m. June 3, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 E. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill.
