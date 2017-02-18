Arts & Culture

February 18, 2017 2:48 PM

Spring Preview: Comedy and magic shows

The ArtsCenter

300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-2787.

▪ N.C Comedy Arts Festival, Feb. 23-25. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Prices vary. For the complete line-up and schedule go to artscenterlive.org.

▪ Joshua Lozoff: Life is Magic, illusions, 7 p.m. April 15. $20; $15 students and seniors.

Clayton Center

111 East Second St., Clayton.

919-553-1737, theclaytoncenter.com

▪ Lawn and Disorder with comedians Karen Morgan and Jim Colliton, 8 p.m. March 25. $20.

Carolina Theatre

309 W. Morgan St., Durham

919-560-3030, www.carolinatheatre.org

▪ Sebastian Maniscalco, 7 p.m. March 4. Tickets start at $44.73

▪ John Waters: This Filthy World: Dirtier and Filthier, 8 p.m. March 9. $39.50.

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

123 Vivian St., Durham

919-680-2787, www.dpacnc.com

▪ The Naked Magicians, 7:30 p.m. March 9. $35, $45.

▪ Gabriel Iglesias, 8 p.m. March 31. sold out

▪ Steve Martin and Martin Short in “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” 8 p.m. April 20-21. Limited number of tickets available at press time.

▪ Brian Regan, 8 p.m. April 22. $57.50-$62.50

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh.

919-861-2300, www.thepncarena.com

▪ Jeff Dunham, 8 p.m. April 7. $33.50 and $45.50

