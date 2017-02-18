Spring Preview: Comedy and magic shows

The ArtsCenter
300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-2787.
▪ N.C Comedy Arts Festival, Feb. 23-25. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Prices vary. For the complete line-up and schedule go to artscenterlive.org.
▪ Joshua Lozoff: Life is Magic, illusions, 7 p.m. April 15. $20; $15 students and seniors.
Clayton Center
111 East Second St., Clayton.
919-553-1737, theclaytoncenter.com
▪ Lawn and Disorder with comedians Karen Morgan and Jim Colliton, 8 p.m. March 25. $20.
Carolina Theatre
309 W. Morgan St., Durham
919-560-3030, www.carolinatheatre.org
▪ Sebastian Maniscalco, 7 p.m. March 4. Tickets start at $44.73
▪ John Waters: This Filthy World: Dirtier and Filthier, 8 p.m. March 9. $39.50.
Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)
123 Vivian St., Durham
919-680-2787, www.dpacnc.com
▪ The Naked Magicians, 7:30 p.m. March 9. $35, $45.
▪ Gabriel Iglesias, 8 p.m. March 31. sold out
▪ Steve Martin and Martin Short in “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” 8 p.m. April 20-21. Limited number of tickets available at press time.
▪ Brian Regan, 8 p.m. April 22. $57.50-$62.50
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh.
919-861-2300, www.thepncarena.com
▪ Jeff Dunham, 8 p.m. April 7. $33.50 and $45.50
