February 18, 2017 2:57 PM

Spring Arts Preview: Festivals in the Triangle

St. Patrick’s Day

Parade and festival, 10 a.m. March 11, Raleigh City Plaza.

Cary Beer & Bacon Festival

Craft beer and bacon, noon-6 p.m April 8, Koka Booth Amphitheater, Cary. $39-$45. boothamphitheatre.com

Great Grapes Wine & Food Festival

22 wineries, food, music, 11 a.m. April 22. $20-$49. boothamphitheatre.com

Apex PeakFest

Crafts, music, food, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6. downtown Apex. apexpeakfest.com.

Herbfest

9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 6, plant and craft booths, live butterfly releases, food trucks and silent auction, the Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. www.friendsofpagewalker.org

Ham & Yam Festival

Craft and food vendors,local bands and dance groups, a barbecue cook-off and rubber duck race, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. May 6, downtown Smithfield. hamandyam.com.

TurtleFest

Tortoises and other reptiles with wildlife experts, games, food and music, May 13 (time tba), Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road, Holly Springs. hollyspringsnc.us.

Spring Arts Preview

Artsplosure

May 19-21, more than 170 visual arts and crafts exhibitors and performances, downtown Raleigh. artsplosure.org.

Got To Be NC

Carnival games, pony rides, food May 19-21, North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. gottobencfestival.com.

Bimbe Cultural Festival

Celebration of African history, culture and arts, noon to 8 p.m. May 20, Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive, Durham.

Durham Blues & Brews Festival

N.C. craft breweries and musicians Nikki Hill and the Willie Painter Band, 5-10 p.m., May 20, Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. Advance $40, day of show $50. www.durhambluesandbrewsfestival.com

WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest

35 hot air balloons, music, military equipment on display, food and craft vendors, May 26-29, Fleming Loop Park, 503 Fleming Loop Road, Fuquay-Varina. wralfreedomballoonfest.com.

