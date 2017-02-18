Spring Arts Preview: Festivals in the Triangle

St. Patrick’s Day
Parade and festival, 10 a.m. March 11, Raleigh City Plaza.
Cary Beer & Bacon Festival
Craft beer and bacon, noon-6 p.m April 8, Koka Booth Amphitheater, Cary. $39-$45. boothamphitheatre.com
Great Grapes Wine & Food Festival
22 wineries, food, music, 11 a.m. April 22. $20-$49. boothamphitheatre.com
Apex PeakFest
Crafts, music, food, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6. downtown Apex. apexpeakfest.com.
Herbfest
9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 6, plant and craft booths, live butterfly releases, food trucks and silent auction, the Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. www.friendsofpagewalker.org
Ham & Yam Festival
Craft and food vendors,local bands and dance groups, a barbecue cook-off and rubber duck race, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. May 6, downtown Smithfield. hamandyam.com.
TurtleFest
Tortoises and other reptiles with wildlife experts, games, food and music, May 13 (time tba), Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road, Holly Springs. hollyspringsnc.us.
Artsplosure
May 19-21, more than 170 visual arts and crafts exhibitors and performances, downtown Raleigh. artsplosure.org.
Got To Be NC
Carnival games, pony rides, food May 19-21, North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. gottobencfestival.com.
Bimbe Cultural Festival
Celebration of African history, culture and arts, noon to 8 p.m. May 20, Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive, Durham.
Durham Blues & Brews Festival
N.C. craft breweries and musicians Nikki Hill and the Willie Painter Band, 5-10 p.m., May 20, Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. Advance $40, day of show $50. www.durhambluesandbrewsfestival.com
WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest
35 hot air balloons, music, military equipment on display, food and craft vendors, May 26-29, Fleming Loop Park, 503 Fleming Loop Road, Fuquay-Varina. wralfreedomballoonfest.com.
