From bluegrass to blues and from country to rock

A cappella benefit concert
▪ Featuring Speed of Sound women’s a cappella barbershop quartert and Sweet Adelines 2016 International Gold Medal Champions, The Grains of Time men’s contemporary a cappella group and The General Assembly men’s a cappella barbershop harmony chorus, 2:30 and 7 p.m. May 6, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. $15 students, $18 seniors, $20 other adults. www.GeneralAssemblyChorus.org
Art of Cool
▪ April 28-30 with performances by George Clinton, Revive Big Band, Rakim, Common among others at clubs in Durham. Two-day club pass $115, one day club pass $65, all access VIP pass $265. For schedule of performers and speakers go to aocfestival.org or call 919-672-0060.
The ArtsCenter
300-G E. Main St., Carrboro
919-929-2787, http://artscenterlive.org/
▪ An Evening with Banda Magda, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 $12 advance; $15.
▪ Ballaké Sissoko, a Malian kora master, and French cellist Vincent Segal, 8 p.m., Feb. 28. $22.
▪ KT Tunstall, 8 p.m. March 2. $25.
▪ Gary Stroutsos, meditative flute music, 3 p.m. March 12. $12.
▪ Alasdair Fraser, fiddle, and Natalie Haas, cello, 7 p.m. March 12. $26.
▪ Dengue Fever, rock, 7 p.m. April 23. $25.
▪ “Peter Seeger: The Storm King,” a spoken word, music and video with the late Pete Seeger’s recollections about his life and travels, in collaboration with percussionist and producer Jeff Haynes. 8 p.m. May 13. $35.
Carolina Performing Arts
Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. 919-843-3333; www.carolinaperformingarts.org
▪ Steve Earle, singer-songwriter, 8 p.m. March 3. $19-$69.
▪ Vijay Iyer Sextet, jazz pianist, 7:30 p.m., March 7, Memorial Hall. $10-$39.
▪ Sounds of Kolachi, 10-piece supergroup of vocalists and instrumentalists from Karachi (formerly known as Kolachi) that blurs raga and western harmony, counterpoint and South Asian melodic lines, 8 p.m. March 31. $20.
▪ Sanam Marvi, Sufi, Ghazal, qawwali and folk songs. 7:30 p.m., April 12. $20.
▪ Shemekia Copeland, blues and gospel-fueled R&B, 8 p.m. April 21. $19-$69.
Carolina Theatre
Shows at 8 p.m., 309 W. Morgan St., Durham.
Starting ticket prices listed unless otherwise noted. 919-560-3030, www.carolinatheatre.org
▪ Tommy Emmanuel, fingerstyle guitarist, Feb. 23. $39.50
▪ Ladysmith Black Mambazo, South African a capella group, March 1. $29.50
▪ Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, March 3. $37.50.
▪ Valerie June, March 7. $27.50 advance, $30 day of show.
▪ Gordon Lightfoot, March 13. $47.
▪ Robert Earl Keen, March 17. $34.50.
▪ The Zombies: Odessey and Oracle 50th anniversary, March 20. $35.
▪ Stephin Merritt & the Magnetic Fields, March 21-22. $28.
▪ Black Violin, March 23. $29.
▪ Three Dog Night, March 24. $49.50
▪ Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, April 13. $49.50
▪ Richard Thompson, April 26. $29.50
▪ Loretta Lynn, May 5. $69.50.
Clayton Center
111 East Second St., Clayton.
919-553-1737, theclaytoncenter.com
▪ “Rock Legends: People’s Choice,” a rock and roll revue through the decades created by Billy McGuigan, 8 p.m. April 22. $25
Durham Community Chorale
Tickets from 919-560-3030, www.carolinatheatre.org
www.durhamcommunitychorale.org/
▪ “A Taste of Jazz,” 30th anniversary concert with director Melody Zentner and accompanist Jon Latané, 3:30 p.m. April 30, Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. $15. 919-560-3030, www.durhamcommunitychorale.org/
Durham Performing Arts Center
123 Vivian St., Durham.
919-680-2787, www.dpacnc.com
▪ Martina McBride, 7 p.m. March 2.
▪ Stephanie Mills and Will Downing, 8 p m. March 4. $47.
▪ Dawes, 8 p.m. March 5. $28.50
▪ Get the Led Out, Led Zeppelin cover band, 8 p.m. March 10. $27.50.
▪ Celtic Woman, 7 p.m. March 23.
▪ Steve Miller Band, 7:30 pm. March 28
▪ Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m. April 1
▪ Brit Floyd, 7:30 p.m. April 23
▪ Alan Cummings 7:30 p.m. April 27
▪ Pixies, 7:30 p.m. May 11.
Garner Performing Arts Center
742 W. Garner Road, Garner.
919-661-4602, www.garnerperformingartscenter.com
▪ Hugh Panaro, Broadway performer whose credits include “The Phantom of the Opera,” 7:30 p.m. April 8. $35.
Halle Cultural Arts Center
Shows at 7:30 p.m., 237 N. Salem St., Apex.
$15 adults, $12 students 18 and under. 919-249-1120, TheHalle.org
▪ Lenore Raphael, jazz pianist, with guitarist Howard Paul and bassist Jason Foureman, March 11.
▪ Lenore Raphael, jazz pianist, with saxophonist Ray Blue, April 15.
Mondo Roots Cultural Arts and Music Festival
▪ Funk, jazz, blues and world music, noon to 8 p.m. June 3, Main Street, downtown Clayton. Presented by Earth Plow Productions in cooperation with Clayton Visual Arts. Free. www.mondoroots.com/
McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center
Shows at 8 p.m., 201 Breckenridge St., Henderson.
www.mcgregorhall.org, 252-598-0662
▪ Rhythmic Circus “Feat Don’t Fail Me Now” March 11. $35.
▪ The HillBenders Present The Who’s “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry” April 1. $27.
▪ The Raleigh Flute Choir, April 7. $20.
▪ Billy McGuigan’s “Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” April 20. $30.
▪ The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra “High Energy Big Band” May 5. $30.
▪ That Long Tobacco Road “A Country Bluegrass Musical” June 16-17. $20.
Moogfest
▪ Music, art and technology. Schedule, May 18-21 at venues in Durham. Tickets from $99 to $1,500. www.moogfest.com/
North Carolina Museum of Art
Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh.
$30 reserved; $23 general admission; discount for museum members. 919-715-5923; ncartmuseum.org
▪ Mipso, indie folk, bluegrass band from Chapel Hill, 8 p.m. May 6 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
N.C. State Music Department
Unless otherwise noted, shows at 7 p.m., Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh.
$10. 919-515-1100, music.arts.ncsu.edu
▪ Jazz Ensemble I, Feb. 20
▪ Wind Ensemble, Feb. 28
▪ Saxophonist Phil Barham, March 1, Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh.
▪ Music of the British Isles, 4 p.m. March 18.
▪ Faculty Jazz Recital by Dr. Wes Parker, March 27, Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh.
▪ N.C. State Choirs Concert, March 31.
▪ Mu Beta Psi a cappella Fest, April 1.
▪ Ladies in Red, all female a cappella concert, April 8.
▪ Wolfgang, mixed group a cappella, April 9, State Ballroom, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh.
▪ Chan E. Park, pansori (Korean story-singing), Apil 11, Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh.
▪ Jazz Ensemble II, April 24.
▪ Wind Ensemble – A Night on Broadway, featuring Ivan Rutherford, whose Broadway career included “Les Miserables,” April 25.
▪ Jazz Ensemble I – Celebrating 100 Years of Record Jazz, April 27.
▪ State Chorale Spring Concert – Please Stay, a concert in support of suicide prevention, April 28.
▪ Grains of Time, all male a cappella, April 29.
▪ Acappology, mixed group a cappella, April 30.
N.C. State LIVE
919-515-1100, live.arts.ncsu.edu
▪ “The HillBenders – The Who’s Tommy, A Bluegrass Opry,” 5 and 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Titmus Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. $35.
▪ The Nile Project, world music concert, 7:30 p.m. March 15, Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $30.
▪ NileFEST: The Nile Project Closing Celebration, outdoor festival with a dance concert, art and food, 5:30 p.m. March 21, Stafford Commons. Free.
▪ Ethel’s Documerica, multimedia concert featuring postmodern indie-classical quartet Ethel, 8 p.m. April 22, Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $25, $30.
PineCone
Bluegrass. Shows at 8 p.m. usually in Fletcher Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.
$22-29 unless otherwise noted. 919-664-8333, www.pinecone.org
▪ Dom Flemons with Kaia Kater and Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Feb. 24.
▪ North Carolina Sacred Harp Convention, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 4 -5. March 4 at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, Raleigh: March 5 location TBD, Durham; Free. ncshapenote.org
▪ Crann Úll, 3 p.m. March 12, N.C. Museum of History, Edenton St., Raleigh. Free.
▪ Sierra Hull, March 23.
▪ Billy Strings, March 31.
▪ Mount Faith, April 7.
▪ NCCU Jazz Ensemble, 3 p.m. April 9, N.C. Museum of History. Free.
▪ Sarah Jarosz, April 21, $27-$34.
▪ Loose Strings 7 p.m., May 13, Sertoma Amphitheatre, Bond Park, Cary; Free.
▪ Kamara Thomas & the Night Drivers, 3 p.m. May 14, N.C. Museum of History. Free.
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh.
919-861-2300, www.thepncarena.com
▪ Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. March 10. $25, $45.
▪ R. Kelly 8 p.m. March 17. $53-$110
▪ Stevie Nicks, 7 p.m. March 19. $45.00-$146
▪ Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8 p.m. April 15. $49, $99.
▪ Love The ’90s with Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa with Spinderella, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc & Young MC, 7 p.m. April 27. $41-$81.
▪ The Chainsmokers with Kiiara and GRYFFIN, Ft. Emily Warren, 7 p.m. May 24. $37.00, $47-$77.
The Really Terrible Orchestra Of the Triangle
919-469-4069; rtoot.org
Spring concert, 7:30 p.m. May 15, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. $9.
Red Hat Amphitheater
Times listed are when gates open. 500 S McDowell St., Raleigh.
919-996-8800, www.redhatamphitheater.com
▪ Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon post race concert featuring Cracker, April 2.
▪ Band Together featuring Ben Folds, 6 p.m. May 6.
▪ Bastille, 7:3 p.m. May 12.
▪ The XX, 7:30 p.m. May 14.
Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance
▪ 15th annual music festival, performers tba, May 4-7, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro. Four day pass $124 adults, $64 ages 13-15, $32 Thursday or Sunday only, $42 Friday or Saturday only. Additional costs for camping. shakorihillsgrassroots.org.
Sharp Nine Gallery
Shows at 8 p.m., 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham.
$20, unless otherwise noted. Discount for students. www.DurhamJazzWorkshop.org, 919-486-5299
▪ Peter Bernstein, “Secret Stash” CD Release Party with Steve Haines, Feb. 24-25. $40.
▪ North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Feb. 28, March 21.
▪ Lovell Bradford Trio, March 10.
▪ Keith Ganz Quartet, March 17.
▪ Dara Tucker Band, March 18.
▪ Chad Eby Quartet, March 25. $15.
▪ Baron Tymas Quartet, March 31. $15.
▪ Virginia Schenck tribute to Abby Lincoln, April 1.
Six String Presents
Shows at 8 p.m., The Cary Theater, 122 E. Chatham St., downtown Cary.
$10-25. thecarytheater.com
▪ Stories Behind the Songs, featuring singer, songwriters Gary Hannan & Julianne Ankley, March 10.
▪ Ellis Paul, featuring Dean Fields, April 8
▪ Danielle Miraglia & Stephanie Urbina Jones, April 28
Triangle Brass Bands Concert
Unless otherwise listed shows at Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts 2 E. South St. Raleigh.
919-238-9108, http://trianglebrass.org/concerts/.
▪ NABBA Showcase featuring Triangle Youth Brass Bands, 3 p.m. Feb. 26. $10 adults, $5 senior citizens and students.
▪ Freedom of Choice with Triangle Brass Band and Youth Brass Bands, guest artist Jens Lindemann, trumpet, 4 p.m. March 26. Advance $17 $12 senior citizens, students $15; $3 more at the door.
▪ The Red Machine, Triangle Youth Brass Bands, guest artist Gabriel DiMartino, trumpet. 3 p.m. April 2, Fletcher Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Adults: $10, seniors, students $5.
▪ “Soundtracks: John William’s Music From Star Wars and Harry Potter,” with Triangle Brass Band and Youth Brass Bands, 5 p.m. May 21, Koka Booth Amphitheatre 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Adults $12, seniors, students: $7. boothamphitheatre.com/tickets-events/
Triangle Traditional Jazz Society
www.triangletraditionaljazz.org
▪ Gregg Gelb and the Second Line Stompers, Mardi Gras Dixieland Jazz, 8 p.m., Feb. 28, Step to Gold Ballroom, 6278 Glenwood Ave., Suite 200, Raleigh. $15.
Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh.
919-831-6400, walnutcreekamphitheatre.com
▪ Kings Leon & Deerhunter, 7 p.m. May 17
▪ Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell, May 20
▪ Train with O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield, 7 p.m. June 4
