Plays in the Triangle

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre
7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary.
$10 adults, $8 students, seniors, $5 age 5 and under. 919-462-2055, www.townofcary.org
▪ “Still Life with Iris,” a fantastical adventure about a girl’s search for home, featuring actors ages 6 to 12, Feb. 24-26.
▪ The Neverending Story,” production based on the novel by Michael Ende, May 12-14.
Bartlett Theater
Tickets are $25; $15 students, $20 senior citizens.
919-808-2203, BartlettTheater.org
▪ “Crumbs from the Table of Joy,” drama that follows African-American family’s move from the South to Brooklyn in 1950, 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 and 10-11, 3 p.m. March 5 and 12, PSI Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham.
Burning Coal Theatre Company
Shows 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 224 Polk St, Raleigh/
Tickets $15-$25. 919-834-4001; burningcoal.org
▪ ”The Royale,” drama about Jack Johnson, the first African American Heavy Weight champion, April 6-23.
Cary Players
$18 students, seniors, $20 other adults.
919-481-5190; www.caryplayers.org
▪ “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 24-25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, Cary Theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Comedy that touches on all of the Bard’s best moments in less than 97 minutes.
▪ “The Mousetrap,” Agatha Christie mystery, will be presented by Cary Players 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 1 and April 7-8, 3 p.m. April 2 and 9, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry. Ave.
Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)
Shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, matinees 2 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. 123 Vivian St., Durham.
Ticket prices listed are starting prices unless otherwise noted. 919-680-2787; DPACnc.com.
▪ “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night,” Feb. 21-26. $20.
▪ “The Bodyguard,” musical based on the film, March 14-19. $30.
▪ “Something Rotten,” April 4-9. $25.
▪ “Mama Mia,” May 5-7. $20.
▪ “Chicago,” May 12-14. $20.
▪ “Finding Neverland,” May 23-28. $30.
The Durham Savoyards, Ltd.
▪ Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Grand Duke, 8 p.m. March 30-31, 7 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, Carolina Theatre, Durham.
Encore Youth Productions
Holly Springs Cultural Arts Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Holly Springs.
$15 adults, $10 seniors and children 12 and under. 919-567-4000, www.encorehollysprings.com
▪ “Bye Bye Birdie,” musical, 7 p.m. April 20-22, 2 p.m. April 22.
Eno River Players
The Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. www.enoriverplayers.org
▪ “King Lear,” 7 p.m., Feb. 23-25. $10 advance, $12 at the door.
Forest Moon Theater
Performances at the Renaissance Centre
405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest.
$15 adult, $13 student/senior advance; $18 adult, $16 student/senior day of show.
919-435-2022; 919-435-2001; www.forestmoontheater.org
▪ “Agnes of God.” Rated PG 13 to mature content and language., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 18, 3 p.m., Feb. 12 and 19.
▪ “Anne of Green Gables,” 7:30 p.m., March 10-11, 17-18, 3 p.m. March 12 and 19.
Garner Performing Arts Center
742 W. Garner Road.
919-661-4602, www.garnerperformingartscenter.com
▪ “Akeelah and The Bee,” by N.C. Central University Department of Theatre and Dance, 12:30 p.m. March 25. $20 adults, $10 12.
▪ “87: One Town, One School, One Team, One Championship” is a musical about a group of boys that captured the imagination of a small town and won the state football championship, 7:30 p.m. March 30-31, 2 p.m. April 1. $15 general admission, $20 preferred seating.
▪ “Sylvia,” Towne Players of Garner production about a marriage and a dog, 8 p.m. April 21-22 and 28, 2 p.m. April 22 and 29. $15 evening, $12 matinees.
Halle Cultural Arts Center
237 N. Salem St., Apex.
919-249-1120, TheHalle.org
▪ “Over The River and Through The Woods” Comedy by Joe DiPietro, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24-25 and March 3-4 and 3 pm. Feb. 26 and March 5. $15 adults, $10 seniors.
The Justice Theater Project
Shows at Umstead Park United Church of Christ, 8208 Brownleigh Drive, Raleigh.
919-264-7089; www.thejusticetheaterproject.org
▪ “Zuccotti Park,” a musical about the Occupy Wall Street movement, through Feb. 26. $22 adults, $17 seniors, military.
▪ “Porgy and Bess,” musical, June 9-25. $27 adults, $23 seniors, student, military.
Little Green Pig
Scrap Exchange ReUse Arts Center, Lakewood Shopping Center, 2000 Chapel Hill Road, Durham.
Tickets: $8-12.
▪ “This is Not a Novel,” an installation and work of theater in which three buildings in the Scrap Exchange’s ReUse Arts Center will be transformed by over 40 artists and performers into a playscape for adults. Roaming wherever audience members choose, an audio play adapted from the novels of David Markson will be downloaded to their cell phones to accompany live action drama, film, dance and visual art. 8 p.m., March 2-4 and 9-11.
Longleaf School of the Arts Theater Department
Unless otherwise noted, shows at 7 p.m., 207 E Hargett St., Raleigh.
$8 students, $15 adults, $12 online. https://www.localevelevents.com/events/details/2454
▪ “Signs of Shel Silverstein,” a collection of plays from Silverstein’s dark side, 7 p.m. Feb. 23-25.
▪ “Saint Joan,” drama by George Bernard Shaw, 7 p.m., March 23-25, Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., Raleigh,
▪ “Cherrywood,” a house party with werewolves, 7 p .m. March 30-April 1.
Manbites Dog Theater
703 Foster St., Durham
$12 weeknights, $20 weekends; 919-682-3343; http://manbitesdogtheater.org/
▪ “Bright Half Life,” drama through March 4.
▪ “The Miraculous and the Mundane,” Members of an African-American family in Durham find their lives turned upside down when the father becomes ill. A major new play by the author of “Freight.” March 23-April 1.
Meredith College Performing Arts
Performances by Meredith Ensemble Theatre. Unless otherwise noted shows are nightly shows at 7:30, Sunday matinees at 3 p.m., Studio Theater, Jones Hall, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh.
Tickets $10, $5; 919-760-2840; www.meredith.edu
▪ “Once Upon a Mattress,” musical comedy, Feb. 21-26 , Jones Auditorium.
▪ “Hookman,” April 4-9.
▪ Women at Work Play Festival, 7:30 p.m. April 11, Carswell Auditorium, Meredith College. Free.
▪ “The Vagina Monologues,” April 21-22. $10 with all proceeds are donated to InterAct of Wake County. (Performed byExtra Theatre Company at Meredith College)
North Carolina Opera
Unless otherwise noted shows at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater and tickets start at $25. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh.
919-792-3853; www.ncopera.org
▪ “The Marriage of Figaro,” 8 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 3, 3 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 2.
▪ Michael Fabiano in Recital, 7:30 p.m. March 28. Tickets start at $37.
▪ “The Pearl Fishers” 8 p.m. April 28, 3 p.m. April 30, Memorial Auditorium.
N.C. State LIVE!
Unless otherwise noted, performances at Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh
919-515-1100; http://live.arts.ncsu.edu
▪ “Teacher from the Black Lagoon and Other Storybooks,” Musical revue of seven stories including “Dogzilla,” “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse” and “The Grasshopper and the Ant,” 3 p.m. March 4. $12.
▪ “The Trojan War: Our Warrior Chorus.” The Aquila Theatre and American combat veterans/actors of the Warrior Chorus collaborate on a unique theatrical experience – The Trojan War, where the classic myths of ancient Greece and Rome are set against the compelling narratives of modern war. The Warrior Chorus is a national program that brings together men and women who served in the United States military and trains them to the highest level in the performing arts and humanities.8 p.m. March 30. $25-$30.
N.C. State University Theatre
919-515-1100; www.ncsu.edu/ticketcentral; www.ncsu.edu/theatre
▪ “Of Ghost and Strangers,” NC State senior Teal Lepley’s story about a woman wrestling with the loss of her memories following an auto accident, 7:30 p.m. March 16-18, Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave, Raleigh. Free.
▪ “The Merry Real (House) Wives of Windsor,” a modern spoof of the Shakespeare classic that uses the reality TV genre to tell the romping story of Falstaff, 7:30 p.m. March 30-April 1, April 5-8 and 2 p.m. April 2, Titmus Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. $20.
North Carolina Theatre
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. nightly with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays, Memorial Auditorium, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.
Tickets start at $25. 919-831-6941; www.nctheatre.com/
▪ “Jesus Christ Superstar,” April 11-16.
▪ “Matilda the Musical,” based on Roald Dahl novel.May 23-28 (an NC Theatre and Broadway Series South presentation).
▪ “Disney’s The Beauty and The Beast,” July 25-30.
North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre
Fridays, Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m., 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh.
$20. 919-866-0228; www.nract.org/
▪ “13, The Musical,” comedy, March 10-26.
▪ “Love Loss & What I Wore,” series of monologues using a rotating cast of five women, written by Nora and Delia Ephron. April 21-30.
▪ “Ghost, The Musical,” adapted from the film. May 26-28.
PlayMakers Repertory Company
Paul Green Theatre, 150 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill.
Tickets start at $15. Show times vary. A free behind-the-scenes preview with directors planned for each show. See website for details. 919-962-7529; www.playmakersrep.org
▪ “Twelfth Night” Shakespearean comedy, March 1-19.
▪ “My Fair Lady,” Lerner and Lowe musical, April 5-29.
▪ “Mr. Joy,” drama by Daniel Beaty April 26-30.
Raleigh Little Theatre
301 Pogue St., Raleigh.
Thursday-Saturday shows at 8 p.m., Sunday shows at 3 p.m. Prices vary but first Sundays are $15 and seniors, students and children tickets discounted.
919-821-3111; http://raleighlittletheatre.org
▪ “One Man, Two Guvnors,” by Richard Bean and based on “The Servant of Two Masters” by Carlo Goldoni with songs by Grant Olding. Through Feb. 26, Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. $27.
▪ “When She Had Wings” by Susan Zeder, March 17-April 2, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. $14.
▪ “Divas!” March 25, with reception at 7 p.m., Cantey V. Sutton Theatre .$60, $40.
▪ “James and the Giant Peach,” from the book by Roald Dahl, April 21-30. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1 and 5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. $17.
▪ “A Piece of My Heart” by Shirley Lauro, May 5-21, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1 and 5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. $24.
▪ “Downrange: Voices from the Homefront” by Mike Wiley, May 26-27, Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. $10
▪ “Grounded” by George Brant featuring Michelle Murray Wells, May 27-28, Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. $10
▪ “Avenue Q” music and Lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, June 2-18, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1 and 5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. $27.
Sonorous Road Theatre
209 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. https://sonorousroadtheatre.com
▪ “Agnes of God” drama presented by Forest Moon Theater, 8 p.m. Feb. 23- 25 and 3 p.m. Feb. 26. Advance tickets $15, students (18 and under) $13, seniors (65+) $13. Add $3 day of show. day of a performance.
▪ “The Vagina Monologues,” reading of Eve Ensler’s award winning play presented by V-Day Raleigh, 7:30 p.m, Feb. 27-28. 90 percent of the proceeds will go to InterAct and the remaining 10% will go towards the national V-Day campaign. $20 at the door, $15 for advanced, $12 for students/seniors/active military/veterans.
▪ “Emotional Creature,” Based on Eve Ensler’s book of original monologues about and for girls, presented by Katy Koop in conjunction with Women’s Theatre Festival, 8 p.m. March 10-11 and 3 p.m. March 12. Adults: $18, students $10.
▪ “Bird Set Free” presented by The Joy Paige Dance Company performing contemporary, jazz and hip hop. 7 p.m. March 18 and 5 p.m. March 19. Ticket prices tba
▪ “The Journey Continues,” a story of reconciliation, forgiveness and hope presented by Tamara Adams 7 p.m. March 24-25 and 2 p.m. March 25. $15
▪ “Bard Fiction,” a staged reading featuring a retelling of “Pulp Fiction” in the style of William Shakespeare by Loren Armitage, March 30-April 1, (times tba). Free (donations accepted)
▪ “High School Musical Jr.,” the Disney musical presented by the students of Sonorous Road, 7 p.m. April 20-22, 3 p.m. April 23. Adults $12, seniors/children: $8.
▪ “Fairest Creatures – The Sonnets of William Shakespeare” Pequod Productions presents a staged reading of all 154 of Shakespeare’s sonnets, back to back, beginning at 6 p.m. April 23. Estimated runtime is four hours. Free (donations accepted)
▪ “Straight White Men,” by Young Jean Lee a Sonorous Road Theatre - Main Stage Production, 8 p.m. May 12-13, 15, 19-20 and 25-27, 3 p.m. May 14, 21 and 28. Adults $18, students/seniors/military: $15.
Theatre in the Park
Unless otherwise noted, shows at 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Pullen Park Theatre, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh.
Tickets $24/$18. 919-831-6936; www.theatreinthepark.com
▪ “N” by Adrienne Earle Pender. Through Feb. 26.
▪ “On Golden Pond,” drama starring Ira David Wood III, April 7-23.
Theatre Raleigh
Show times vary. Kennedy Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.
919-832-9997, www.theatreraleigh.com.
▪ “A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” 45 minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy, March 9-12 and 16-19. (Family series.) $10 children $15 adults.
▪ “The Wolf,” the story of the Big Bad Wolf turned on its head, March 23-26, March 30-April 2. (Family series.) $10 children $15 adults.
▪ “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” Musical revue, May 31-June 11. $32.50
Comments